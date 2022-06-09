Shoppers Swear This $8 Mask Keeps Their Hair “Tangle & Frizz-Free”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s finally time to rejoice in the summer season when everyone comes out of hiding looking like a million bucks. From sun dresses, sandals and shades to dewy skin, bronzed tans and bouncy hair, there’s a lot of work that goes into looking this good. While frizziness is one of the most common summertime hair problems, it doesn’t have to be a hassle any longer thanks to one must-have product.

Hairtage’s Mask-Querade Transforming Hair Mask is a 5-in-1 treatment that hydrates your hair, adds shine, gets rid of split ends and combats frizz. Best for hair types 1A to 4C, the mask features a ton of amazing ingredients. Even better, it costs just $8 and has a 4.5-star rating at Walmart, where it’s sold exclusively.

Argan oil brings back shine and elasticity to your hair, while shea butter moisturizes and protects your strands from excessive heat styling. Additionally, agave, aloe vera, noni fruit and macadamia nut oil condition and soften damaged hair follicles while preventing recurrent frizz These key ingredients make the perfect hair concoction for transforming hair into shiny, smooth goodness.

“My hair has never looked and smelled so amazing! It’s tangle and frizz-free,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This product will be a staple in my home from now on!

To get the best results possible, apply the mask to damp hair and comb through to make sure the product coats each of your strands. Wait for the mask to work its magic for 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing it out. If you’re seeking extra moisture, put on a shower cap, head to bed and rinse in the morning to admire your stunning hair.

“I have thick and dry hair [that] gets frizzy and unmanageable so I’m always looking for the newest, greatest products and this hair mask did not disappoint!” another reviewer commented.

The treatment’s formula excludes SLS, SLES, phthalates, parabens, gluten and mineral oil. It’s also cruelty-free, vegan and color-safe.

“I love this hair mask! I have frizzy and thick hair and this mask keeps my hair calm and frizz-free,” raved another shopper. “It also makes my hair very soft, [and] I also love the smell. It is the best hair mask I’ve tried and the price is amazing!!!!”

If your hair poofs up as soon as you step out into the humid air, the super affordable Mask-Querade Transforming Hair Mask is here to the rescue. It’ll have your hair frizz-free in as little as five minutes—TG!