Haircuts That Save Time And Money

We love a trendy hairstyle as much as the next girl, but a lot of those cool ‘dos you see on your fave celebs can be both expensive and time-consuming to maintain (extensions anyone?). There’s no need to spend every other week (and all your money) at the salon. Suave Professional Hairstylist Jenny Cho gave us the scoop on her favorite money-saving haircuts and time-saving styling tips.



For curly hair or unruly texture:



Ask your stylist for a chest length cut with mid or long layers. Since curly hair doesn’t grow straight down, it can hold length longer, cutting your salon visits down to 4 times a year.

Try not to fight nature let your hair air dry with styling cream or curl serum. For a more polished look, wash hair the night before and blow dry half way with a round brush, letting the rest air dry overnight. In the morning, use a 1 1/2-inch curing iron and section hair into four major sections front to back and ear to ear. Curl hair away from the face to get smooth waves. For a sleeker look, use a flat iron and straightening balm.

For straight or wavy hair:

Ask your stylist for a shoulder to collarbone-length bob with mid-length layers. This low-maintenance cut will save you money because you only need to visit the salon four times a year. Plus if you have a great stylist, the cut only requires minimal styling great for the girl on the go!

If you like your natural texture, let your hair air dry or if you want to save time in the morning, dry hair the night before. If you like more polished hair, try using a professional-quality blow dryer with a paddle brush (we like Super Solano). Blow dry with fingers until locks are half dried, then separate hair into four sections (front to nape and ear to ear). Always face the blow dryer slightly above the brush never direct it straight down into the hair.

Keep in mind that if you add more heat to your styling routine, you should protect your hair with heat protection spray, a good shampoo and conditioner and weekly treatments. Suave Professionals’ new nature-inspired Shampoo and Conditioner duos are effective and affordable. Plus, they have a great scent too.

With these haircuts you can also save styling time by skipping a day of washing and styling. Dry shampoo is a great way to get that just-out-of-the-shower fresh smell and it adds instant body back to your cut.

