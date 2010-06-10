Celebrity Haircuts Gone Wrong? Cropped ‘Dos Fit For A Boy

If you polled a group of 100 men, we’re willing to bet that at least 90 percent would claim their love for women with longer hair over short. This might have something to do with the fact that shorter hair has typically been on reserve by post-baby ladies (read: our moms).

Nevertheless, super short hair has been coming back amongst a younger set, and not just on any old plain Janes. Blame it on Victoria Beckham if you will, the celebs and models below have taken to the hairdresser’s chair sometime in the last decade to go from long locked to short, to the point of looking utterly boyish. Let us know if you like the long or short of it in the comments below!

1. Rihanna



Images: Rihanna.fanphoto.com

Just this past week at a concert in Madrid, Rihanna (who’s no stranger to mixing up her ‘do) stepped out on stage in not only her Madonna-esque cone bra, but also a flaming red version of our Middle school crush’s bowl cut. We have to say, we liked the faux hawk better.

2. Hayden Panettiere



While there are plenty of crazy celebs who wouldn’t inflict an eye twitch if they whipped out this cut, Hayden Panettiere is just not one of them. The cherub faced starlet who got her big break as the coach’s daughter in Remember The Titans apparently decided it was time to switch up her sweet girl image, we just wish she hadn’t gone so far down the masculine route.

3. Keira Knightley



Images: erniebuffalofiles.com; modern-hairstyle.com

In addition to her gangly boyish and flat-chested figure, Keira Knightley also at one point rocked this severe cropped cut which only added to her adorable British lad-like charm. As of 2010, we’re happy to have the feminine Keira back in action.

4. Amber Rose



Images: photobucket, flagrantchicfiles

Before we knew her as Kanye West‘s muse, Amber Rose actually had, well hair. And curly hair at that! But the drastic makeover you see above wasn’t a quarter-life Britney Spears-like crisis Rose’s status has only skyrocketed since she stepped out in what we like to call her “I’ll eat you for breakfast” ‘do.

5. Natalie Portman



Images: Zimbio.com; Jezebel.com

We all remember the initial shock back in 2005 after hearing that Natalie Portman had shaved her head (on camera!) for her role in V for Vendetta. To our pleasant suprise, Portman’s head shape worked out nicely with the look and she sported each subsequent hair length with grace as it grew out. Currently the actress is back to her original longer hairstyle.

6. Agyness Deyn



Images: hairbrianedfiles.com

You would think a prerequisite of being a model, is that you can pull off anything. We beg to differ. Model Agyness Deyn actually looks better with a short cut than this bastardized Marilyn Monroe ‘do on the right.

7. Carey Mulligan



Images: thevoid.co.uk; latenightwithjimmyfallon.com

When she first appeared on our radar, we were introduced to Carey Mulligan as the boyish looking new girl on the block who wore little makeup and paired a pixie cut with Prada. Then we saw An Education (left) and realized that the actress looked pretty darn good with some hair and makeup too. Which look do you prefer?

8. Maria Carla



Images: model-max.com; imaxtree

Here’s a model chameleon we love: Mariacarla Boscano has gone through plenty of hair makeovers in her modeling days. We can’t decide which we like (or don’t like) more the androgynous cut on the above left, or the black as night longer locks she sported on Emilio Pucci’s Spring/Summer ’10 runway (right).

9. Victoria Beckham



Images: Zimbio.com

It may or may not be accurate to blame the former Spice Girl for the cropped cut hair craze, but we’ll give her the credit anyway. She sent hoards of women all over the world running to their stylists when she stepped out in the famous Posh cut on the left, but has since taken to more drastic measures with a more Tinkerbell, er, boyish inspired look.

10. Tilda Swinton



Images: astrolucy.com; catwalkqueen.com

Yes, there was a day when Tilda Swinton’s hair came down lower than her ears proof on the left! More recently, however, Swinton has been channeling David Bowie with a half shaved, half faux hawk hairstlye as evidenced in the shot on the right for her recent modeling stint for Pringle of Scotland.

11. Freja Beha Erichsen



Images: Askmen.com

Model Freja Beha Erichsen looks utterly adorable, on and off the runway, but we tend to prefer her longer locks to the boyish cropped cut she sported in her early days. We wouldn’t want to mistake her for one of our friends’ little brothers.

12. Halle Berry



Images: about.com, justjared.com

We could quote a few men we’ve met in our day who claim Halle Berry to be the most beautiful woman alive. What did they think of the star X-Men star when she first appeared with half of her previous hair we wonder? Let us know in the comments below!

