StyleCaster
Share

These are the Best Pro-Approved Haircuts for Thick Hair—Ever

What's hot
StyleCaster

These are the Best Pro-Approved Haircuts for Thick Hair—Ever

Megan Segura
by
These are the Best Pro-Approved Haircuts for Thick Hair—Ever
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Fayevision/wenn.com/Brian To/wenn.com/Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images. Design: Mike Commins/Stylecaster

We’re firm believers in that age-old mantra “thick thighs save lives” and as far as we’re concerned, the same can be applied to our equally full-bodied tresses. However, that isn’t to say having thick hair can be a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you have that gorgeous fullness and volume that can be manipulated into all kind of looks; from towering top knots to jumbo braids and what seems like hundreds of tiny tendrils.

MORE: The Super-Simple Hair-Color Chart for Every Shade Imaginable

But on the other hand, you have the frizziness, the weight and the hair-related summer misery. And no matter how hard you try, there aren’t enough products in the world to alleviate it all. The good news is there are ways to style your hair so everything doesn’t depend on what cream, spray or gel you’re putting on your strands (though those things are sort-of important too). What it really boils down to is making sure a cut and style compliment your texture and head shape.

MORE: 36 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Accessorize Your Hair

Thankfully, the most flattering ones for thick hair are timeless classics. From the ear-length bob to long waves with layers, these cuts are also easy to maintain, meaning you won’t have to spend hours with a flat iron or block out an entire day for detangling. Each one looks good when freshly styled and when you’re in that second-day hair phase.

What could be better than that? Ahead, Anne Maza, CEO of Olivia Garden Hair Accessories, weighs in on the three best haircuts for thick hair, along with inspo for each one.

Published April 2016. Updated November 2018. 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Long Layers
Long Layers

“If you have medium to long curly hair, a long-layered haircut is a great way to create shape to the hair and add a vibrant bounce to the curl,” says Maza.

Photo: Fayevision/WENN.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Long Layers
Long Layers
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Long Layers
Long Layers
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Long Layers
Long Layers
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Shoulder-Length Hair
Shoulder-Length Hair

“For thick straight or thick wavy hair, shoulder length is flattering. Also add some light layers to provide texture, movement, and a smooth, blended finish to your look.”

Photo: Brian To/WENN.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Shoulder-Length Hair
Shoulder-Length Hair
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Shoulder-Length Hair
Shoulder-Length Hair
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Shoulder-Length Hair
Shoulder-Length Hair
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Shoulder-Length Hair
Shoulder-Length Hair
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Shoulder-Length Hair
Shoulder-Length Hair
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Bob or Lob Haircut
Bob or Lob Haircut

“If you have thick hair, a bob can be tricky, so it’s important to work closely with your stylist to achieve the best look,” says Maza. “Typically, if you have thicker hair and want a bob, the ends should be piece-y to avoid that mushroom-head look. Or go for a lob, which is a little longer than a bob. It’s very hot right now, and adds weight to thick hair, keeping it more controlled.”

Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro /Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Bob or Lob Haircut
Bob or Lob Haircut
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Bob or Lob Haircut
Bob or Lob Haircut
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Bob or Lob Haircut
Bob or Lob Haircut
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Bob or Lob Haircut
Bob or Lob Haircut
Photo: ImaxTree.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Comfy-Cute Clothing That'll Get You Through Any Thanksgiving Feast

Comfy-Cute Clothing That'll Get You Through Any Thanksgiving Feast
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Long Layers
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Long Layers
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Long Layers
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Long Layers
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Shoulder-Length Hair
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Shoulder-Length Hair
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Shoulder-Length Hair
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Shoulder-Length Hair
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Shoulder-Length Hair
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Shoulder-Length Hair
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Bob or Lob Haircut
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Bob or Lob Haircut
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Bob or Lob Haircut
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Bob or Lob Haircut
  • STYLECASTER | The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair | Bob or Lob Haircut
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share