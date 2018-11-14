These are the Best Pro-Approved Haircuts for Thick Hair—Ever

We’re firm believers in that age-old mantra “thick thighs save lives” and as far as we’re concerned, the same can be applied to our equally full-bodied tresses. However, that isn’t to say having thick hair can be a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you have that gorgeous fullness and volume that can be manipulated into all kind of looks; from towering top knots to jumbo braids and what seems like hundreds of tiny tendrils.

But on the other hand, you have the frizziness, the weight and the hair-related summer misery. And no matter how hard you try, there aren’t enough products in the world to alleviate it all. The good news is there are ways to style your hair so everything doesn’t depend on what cream, spray or gel you’re putting on your strands (though those things are sort-of important too). What it really boils down to is making sure a cut and style compliment your texture and head shape.

Thankfully, the most flattering ones for thick hair are timeless classics. From the ear-length bob to long waves with layers, these cuts are also easy to maintain, meaning you won’t have to spend hours with a flat iron or block out an entire day for detangling. Each one looks good when freshly styled and when you’re in that second-day hair phase.

What could be better than that? Ahead, Anne Maza, CEO of Olivia Garden Hair Accessories, weighs in on the three best haircuts for thick hair, along with inspo for each one.

Published April 2016. Updated November 2018.