Have Long Hair? Bring These Pics to Your Hairstylist, Stat

We’re not about to suggest anyone with long hair chop it all off for the sake of a season, especially if that season isn’t summer. But just because you’ve got hair down to your waist—or you’re still trying to grow out last year’s lob—doesn’t mean you can’t make a subtle change without sacrificing length.

Hairstylist DJ Quintero’s advice if you’re bored of the same ol’: Don’t be afraid to go blunt. And that goes for everything: Quintero says bangs—you know, those blunt, straight-across bangs that Ariana Grande debuted a few weeks back—look great with long hair. (Though if you’ve got Alexa Chung–style wisps, don’t worry—those’ll practically never look outdated.)

Not into bangs? No big. To update your look, ask your stylist to cut your uneven layers (don’t even act like you didn’t get a choppy lob last year) into one blunt, even layer. Think Kim K’s newest cut, plus a few inches. The thicker your hair, the more blunt it’ll appear, but even if your strands are Kendall Jenner–thin, don’t worry: You can still get in on the trend. Just know that this cut’s slightly more high-maintenance— you’ll probably have to head in for a trim a little more often to keep any single layer looking, well, like a single layer.

Ahead, 13 haircuts for long hair to bring to your hairstylist before September.