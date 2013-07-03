The Best Haircuts for Curly Hair

As most curly-haired girls know, it’s all about the cut. Whether it’s creating a never-ending bad hair day or turning you into a Gisele Bündchen, a good cut can make or break a year (yeah, it takes that long to grow some cuts out. One straight-haired inch usually equals half that for curly hair, depending on curly type). And with humidity trying our sanity at what feels like 500 percent, we need all the help we can milk from our time in the hairstylist’s chair.

But while we’ve been known to do PhD-level research on the stylists we let near our locks, it’s equally important to go in with some idea of what you’re looking for, or else what, trust your stylist? Not everyone can afford that devil-may-care lifestyle, mainly due to that year-long growing out period. Thus, we give you the best cuts for curly hair, from slightly wavy to gorgeous, fantastically crazy.

