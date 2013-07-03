The Best Haircuts for Curly Hair

As most curly-haired girls know, it’s all about the cut. Whether it’s creating a never-ending bad hair day or turning you into a Gisele Bündchen, a good cut can make or break a year (yeah, it takes that long to grow some cuts out. One straight-haired inch usually equals half that for curly hair, depending on curly type). And with humidity trying our sanity at what feels like 500 percent, we need all the help we can milk from our time in the hairstylist’s chair.
But while we’ve been known to do PhD-level research on the stylists we let near our locks, it’s equally important to go in with some idea of what you’re looking for, or else what, trust your stylist? Not everyone can afford that devil-may-care lifestyle, mainly due to that year-long growing out period. Thus, we give you the best cuts for curly hair, from slightly wavy to gorgeous, fantastically crazy.
More Hairstyle Inspiration From Beauty High:
15 Hair Ideas You Need to Try This Summer
Hairstylist on Emma Watson: “The Pixie Cut Was a Rebirth for Her”
The Ultimate Rainy Day Hair Essentials
The natural texture of waves give short crops a piece-y, artistic feel (and keep it from turning into a mom bob, thankfully).
Image via Pixie Cropped
Photo:
Image via Tumblr/Image via Tumblr
Lobs, or "long bobs" for the uninitiated, also benefit from the texture and shine that smooth waves add, and blunt ends give it some interest.
Image via Pinterest; Source: User Su-Li Chan
Photo:
Image via Pinterest. /Image via Pinterest.
Of all the curl textures, waves usually look best with the least effort (lucky you!). A center part is on trend, and smooth, irregular waves work for most occasions.
Image via Pinterest; Source: User Jeannie Suhrheinrich
Photo:
Image via Pinterest. /Image via Pinterest.
Kinky curls lend themselves beautifully to Afro styles, while a short length keeps it professional.
Image via Beautiful Curly Hair
Photo:
Image via Tumblr./Image via Tumblr.
For those willing to go all out, this undercut style is edgy, feminine and thoroughly modern.
Image via Simply Natural 86
Photo:
Image via Pinterest. /Image via Pinterest.
With the right shape, kinky curls form gorgeous clouds of hair (although maintenance is of utmost importance, as is a high level of circumference-awareness).
Image via Beautiful Curly Hair
Photo:
Image via Tumblr./Image via Tumblr.
For the spiral-curled, a short bob can mean poof of unheard of proportions. Avoid it with varied lengths and layers, which take any look up an edgy notch.
Image via Pinterest; Source: User D.
Photo:
Image via Pinterest. /Image via Pinterest.
Spiral curls take the usual long bob into romantic territory, but paired with the right outfit, it can quickly go downtown hip. This is a wider cut, so strands should generally be around the same length; however, be sure to ask for a few layers to avoid weighing down the curls' elasticity (aka their boring factor).
Image via Ave Styles
Photo:
Image via Pinterest/Image via Ave Styles
Done right, long, spiral curls are gorgeous. But doing them right can be tough, as most curly girls know: too much layering and you're left thinned out, while too little and it's poof central. Find the right balance, though, and you'll look straight out of a fairytale.
Image via Style Me Pretty
Photo:
Image via Pinterest/Image via Style Me Pretty