Michelle Grossman
With the new year in full swing, now is the perfect time to switch things up a bit — especially when it comes to our style. Whether you’ve been in a hair rut for years, or you’re constantly trying something new, this roundup of the 50 coolest cuts for 2015 has all the answers and inspiration you’re looking for. But, be warned: they’re all so good you might not be able to decide which shot to show your stylist.

1 of 50

If you didn't try out the beloved wavy bob trend in 2014, it's not too late as the style has definitely carried over into the new year.

Photo: Imaxtree

Voluminous bangs are the perfect way to add a little oomph to any hairstyle.

Photo: Imaxtree

Big, full hair is always a win.

Photo: Imaxtree

Medium length cuts like this one are so cute, and manageable.

Photo: Imaxtree

For a more dramatic look, a deep side part is a must.

Photo: Imaxtree

Long locks tucked behind the ears give off some serious natural beauty vibes.

Photo: Imaxtree

Short and sleek is a simple look that anyone can pull off.

Photo: Imaxtree

If you're planning on going really short, why not get funky with it?

Photo: Imaxtree

This style screams perfect blowout.

Photo: Imaxtree

Bangs and waves are a dynamic duo.

Photo: Imaxtree

Side-swept bangs are coming back, and we're not mad about it.

Photo: Imaxtree

Middle parts are perfect for complimenting a long, and flowing style.

Photo: Imaxtree

Can't decide between long or short hair? This is the perfect middle ground.

Photo: Imaxtree

The grown-out pixie–a haircut and a hair stage.

Photo: Imaxtree

Long, loose wavy layers are practically a "cool girl" trademark.

Photo: Imaxtree

Short and spunky – would you rock this look?

Photo: Imaxtree

If you're not sure about side-swept bangs just yet, ease into them with this toned down version of the style.

Photo: Imaxtree

This one-length cut is ideal for a subtle wave.

Photo: Imaxtree

Princess hair: always a do!

Photo: Imaxtree

The long and long of it.

Photo: Imaxtree

Shoulder-length perfection.

Photo: Imaxtree

Simpler styles are definitely in.

Photo: Imaxtree

Angles are the perfect way to frame your face and add some dimension to your hair.

Photo: Imaxtree

The updated school girl bob looks cooler with a bit of untamed texture.

Photo: Imaxtree

Nothing boring about brunette here.

Photo: Imaxtree

A little bit flapper, a little bit mod–very chic.

Photo: Imaxtree

Tousled waves you can realistically wake up in.

Photo: Imaxtree

All you need is confidence to rock a Mod bowl cut.

Photo: Imaxtree

It's like the Shag went through a time machine and this babe appeared.

Photo: Imaxtree

Repeat after me: messy hair, middle part.

Photo: Imaxtree

Blunt ends are fierce.

Photo: Imaxtree

This pixie cut is particularly on point.

Photo: Imaxtree

Don't let your long hair fall limp, try a cut to maximize your style like this one!

Photo: Imaxtree

'70s face-framing waves are like the luxury curtains of your face.

Photo: Imaxtree

Choppy hair is a must try.

Photo: Imaxtree

The cutest and most carefree cut – once you leave the salon, all you'll need is a flat iron to recreate the look.

Photo: Imaxtree

Be sure to trim your hair on a regular basis to keep your cut looking as healthy as this one!

Photo: Imaxtree

How cute is this effortless style?

Photo: Imaxtree

If you're lucky enough to have some long locks, hold on to them.

Photo: Imaxtree

Looking to add an easy edge? Long bangs are the way go.

Photo: Imaxtree

The retro-waved side part stuns 'em every time.

Photo: Imaxtree

A messy bob is like hot mom hair– in the best way possible.

Photo: Imaxtree

The higher the hair...

Photo: Imaxtree

Two words: Debbie. Harry.

Photo: Imaxtree

Loose waves and baby highlights, BFFs 4EVR

Photo: Imaxtree

Ladies and gents: The power part.

Photo: Imaxtree

A braided part on a sleek 'do is the equivalent of spontaneously getting a free flight cabin upgrade.

Photo: Imaxtree

Let your brows and your bangs coexist in fierce harmony.

Photo: Imaxtree

Parting growing-out bangs down the middle with textured 'do is so rockstar.

Photo: Imaxtree

Shorter layers on the top of the head make for an instance volume boost.

Photo: Imaxtree

