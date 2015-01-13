With the new year in full swing, now is the perfect time to switch things up a bit — especially when it comes to our style. Whether you’ve been in a hair rut for years, or you’re constantly trying something new, this roundup of the 50 coolest cuts for 2015 has all the answers and inspiration you’re looking for. But, be warned: they’re all so good you might not be able to decide which shot to show your stylist.
If you didn't try out the beloved wavy bob trend in 2014, it's not too late as the style has definitely carried over into the new year.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Voluminous bangs are the perfect way to add a little oomph to any hairstyle.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Big, full hair is always a win.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Medium length cuts like this one are so cute, and manageable.
Photo:
Imaxtree
For a more dramatic look, a deep side part is a must.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Long locks tucked behind the ears give off some serious natural beauty vibes.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Short and sleek is a simple look that anyone can pull off.
Photo:
Imaxtree
If you're planning on going really short, why not get funky with it?
Photo:
Imaxtree
This style screams perfect blowout.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Bangs and waves are a dynamic duo.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Side-swept bangs are coming back, and we're not mad about it.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Middle parts are perfect for complimenting a long, and flowing style.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Can't decide between long or short hair? This is the perfect middle ground.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The grown-out pixie–a haircut and a hair stage.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Long, loose wavy layers are practically a "cool girl" trademark.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Short and spunky – would you rock this look?
Photo:
Imaxtree
If you're not sure about side-swept bangs just yet, ease into them with this toned down version of the style.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This one-length cut is ideal for a subtle wave.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Princess hair: always a do!
Photo:
Imaxtree
Shoulder-length perfection.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Simpler styles are definitely in.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Angles are the perfect way to frame your face and add some dimension to your hair.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The updated school girl bob looks cooler with a bit of untamed texture.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Nothing boring about brunette here.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A little bit flapper, a little bit mod–very chic.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Tousled waves you can realistically wake up in.
Photo:
Imaxtree
All you need is confidence to rock a Mod bowl cut.
Photo:
Imaxtree
It's like the Shag went through a time machine and this babe appeared.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Repeat after me: messy hair, middle part.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This pixie cut is particularly on point.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Don't let your long hair fall limp, try a cut to maximize your style like this one!
Photo:
Imaxtree
'70s face-framing waves are like the luxury curtains of your face.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Choppy hair is a must try.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The cutest and most carefree cut – once you leave the salon, all you'll need is a flat iron to recreate the look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Be sure to trim your hair on a regular basis to keep your cut looking as healthy as this one!
Photo:
Imaxtree
How cute is this effortless style?
Photo:
Imaxtree
If you're lucky enough to have some long locks, hold on to them.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Looking to add an easy edge? Long bangs are the way go.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The retro-waved side part stuns 'em every time.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A messy bob is like hot mom hair– in the best way possible.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Two words: Debbie. Harry.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Loose waves and baby highlights, BFFs 4EVR
Photo:
Imaxtree
Ladies and gents: The power part.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A braided part on a sleek 'do is the equivalent of spontaneously getting a free flight cabin upgrade.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Let your brows and your bangs coexist in fierce harmony.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Parting growing-out bangs down the middle with textured 'do is so rockstar.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Shorter layers on the top of the head make for an instance volume boost.
Photo:
Imaxtree