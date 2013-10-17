This $150 Haircut Promises to Get You Laid

We never underestimate the value of a good makeover. A red lipstick, a smoky eye and — yes — a haircut can change a person’s entire outlook on life, but can it actually help them have more sex? “The Get Laid Haircut” promises to do just that.

According to The New York Post, Bumble & Bumble stylist Mischa G created the idea after receiving notes from grateful clients that said things like, “Your haircut got me a threesome!”

So what exactly does the cut consist of? Well, it’s not just one thing. “’The look’ varies from person to person, and might include a sultry bang here, a stray tendril there,” the hair stylist tells the Post.

The results are apparently so good that New York City matchmaker Amy Van Doran recommends the makeover to all of her clients. “She just has this amazing talent for knowing what will flatter the shape of their face and bone structure,” says Van Doren.

Would you be willing to shell out $150 for a more active sex life?

The $150 Haircut That Got Me Laid [NY Post]