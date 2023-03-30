This Spray Brings Instant Volume to Flat Strands & Visibly Thickens Them Overtime—BOGO Free For a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If your hair care products are putting in less work than you are when it comes to creating full, voluminous strands, it’s time to toss them. The products you keep on hand should work effectively and swiftly, making your entire routine all the more easier. That’s why a 2-in-1 product that brings both instant results and long-term benefits is always the right move.

HairBurst’s Volume and Growth Elixir fits the bill; the award-winning formula brings lift to the hair immediately upon application and encourages thicker, stronger locks with consistent use. And right now, shoppers can take part in a BOGO free sitewide sale; purchase any product and get a second one at no additional cost.

Hairburst Volume & Growth Elixir

The brand has numerous products to select from, including a shampoo for oily roots and scalps, a lash and brow enhancing serum and a shampoo and conditioner set that targets hair growth. But we’ve still got our eyes on the Volume and Growth Elixir, since it offers a powerful ingredient combination that has been shown to minimize hair loss, boost new growth and increase hair density for visibly thicker hair follicles that won’t break as fast.

Pea sprout, nettle extracts, panthenol and hydrolysed wheat proteins make up the bulk of the formula, alongside polymers that provide the appearance of thicker strands while protecting them from sun damage and color fading.

For the best results, apply the spray from roots to ends ( the roots are what will benefit the most from the formula’s long-term growth factor) on clean, damp hair. Proceed by blow drying it upside down to bring added lift and volume. In a pinch? The spray can also be used on dry hair as part of your morning styling.

While the Volume and Growth Elixir has yet to rack up many reviews on the brand’s site, it’s gotten plenty of love from Amazon shoppers who claim it “miraculously” grows back hair on balding scalps and doesn’t leave your hair feeling greasy.

“This product literally saved my hair,” wrote one customer. “It gives my hair this amazing volume and thickness after only one use and it feels great ! Not greasy at all. Believe me. YOU NEED IT IN YOUR LIFE SIS!!”

Cop a bunch of different targeted treatments, including the Volume and Growth Elixir, during HairBurst’s BOGO free sale.

