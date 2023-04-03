This Shampoo & Conditioner Set Keeps Oily Roots Fresh For Longer—Get a Second Set For Free Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

At one point in time, I was washing my hair every night; my roots tend to fall flat and appear greasy within just hours. I’ve since learned to rely on dry shampoo to extend my washes, but it can only revive my roots to an extent. That’s why I’ve started investing in higher quality shampoos and conditioners to help solve this, and Hairburst’s formulas that were specifically created for oily scalps might be next on my list.

The brand’s wash duo for oily scalps includes a purifying shampoo that removes the build-up of excess sweat and oil on your scalp, in turn keeping your roots from turning greasy as quickly. It also contains anti-dandruff and anti-static ingredients that prevent frizz and breakage. Pair that with the matching conditioner that brings lasting hydration, and your strands will be soft, shiny and voluminous.

Hairburst Shampoo & Conditioner For Oily Scalp & Roots

The set’s key ingredients make these swift changes possible; zinc combats oil build-up while soothing irritated skin on the scalp, piroctone olamine and natriquest (anti-dandruff agents) address underlying issues to minimize the amount of sebum that can appear on a regular basis, and hydrolysed wheat proteins repair and protect each hair follicle against daily stressors. Per the brand, the inclusion of Mediterranean algae keeps the hair feeling and looking cleaner for longer, eliminating the need to wash it often.

Hairburst recommends using the shampoo and conditioner consistently to see its overall benefits (so you may want to put your current wash routine on hold). Plus, consistent users may also see hair growth results on thinning areas with the help of vitamin B5.

To add more intrigue, Hairburst is also running a limited-time promotion where shoppers can buy one product and get a second free. Whether you want to stock up on this wash duo or try other sellers from the brand, such as the Volume & Growth Elixir that thickens and strengthens brittle strands, now’s the perfect time to do so.

Volume & Growth Elixir

Buy the shampoo & conditioner for oily roots and get this volumizing hair mist at no additional cost.

Hairburst Shampoo & Conditioner for Longer, Stronger Hair

This just as beneficial hair wash duo targets thinning scalps and hair loss.