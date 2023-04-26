This Wash Duo Tames Excess Frizz & Supports Growth on Curly & Wavy Hair Types

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

A curly hair routine is an entirely different beast than most; these unique hair follicles require their own set of products and specific steps to keep curls bouncy and in proper form. Without them, unnecessary breakage and excess frizz may ensue, which is never a welcome experience. While each regimen can be circumstantial based on the level of coils and texture, looking for formulas that specifically cater to those with thicker, curlier hair types is a step in the right direction.

There are numerous products for curly hair types out there, but if you’re looking to stay within an affordable range, Hairburst’s Shampoo & Conditioner for Curly and Wavy Hair fits the description. The gentle cleansing duo was designed for curly and wavy hair types, and contains a mix of conditioning agents that define natural curls. Beyond strengthening your hair structure, it also locks in moisture to manage frizz, smoothes static and softens each strand.

Hairburst Longer, Stronger Hair For Curly, Wavy Hair

Both the shampoo and the conditioner‘s ingredients were carefully selected for curly and wavy strands: Almond and black oak extract offers hydrating and soothing properties; amino acids improve the feel of the hair while adding color protection for dyed strands; wheat bran extract and camellia oil seal in cuticles to protect against damage and improve the strength of the hair for optimal growth; hydrolysed wheat protein protects against environmental aggressors, such as UV rays.

Per the brand, both the products are “curly girl method-approved,” since they don’t contain sulphates or any ingredients that the curly girl method advises curly girls to avoid. They are also suitable for curl types 3A, 3B and 3C. While these formulas were designed for those with these kinds of hair types, shoppers with extra frizzy and unmanageable strands may find benefits from use.

The brand carries additional targeted hair wash treatments, from a hair growth elixir that supports growth and adds volume to fine strands to a shampoo that helps oily scalps stay cleaner for longer. All are worthy of a place in your cart, so get shopping!

Hairburst Shampoo & Conditioner For Oily Scalp & Roots