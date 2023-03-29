This Hair-Thickening Wash Duo Brings Body & Lift to Flat Strands—BOGO Free Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When your hair is feeling dull and lifeless, it might be time to switch up your haircare routine. Take a look at what shampoo and conditioner you’re using. Does it have healthy-hair ingredients or is it full of oils and fillers? If the answer is the latter, we have some good news for you. Hairburst is having a huge sale with buy one, get one free shampoo and conditioner sets, hair masks, vitamins and more. Keep reading to learn more about these fan-favorites.

Over on Amazon, customers are going crazy for Hairburst’s strengthening formulas. “I definitely recommend this to anybody who is looking to have healthier hair,” writes one review. “I have used many store-bought to salon grade hair products and this is by far the best right off the back. I hope those enjoy it as much as I am as I have had major issues of getting my hair back to normal after years of color and bleach damage and suffering from breakage!”

“This shampoo is amazing, it does exactly what it says it will. My hair is already thicker with less breakage and it has stopped falling out,” writes another. The BOGO free is only on the Hairburst website, though, so head over there to try the products for yourself.

Here’s why we think these formulas are working so well for folks. They contain hydrolysed wheat protein to help retain moisture in the hair, amino acids to strengthen and smooth strands, and panthenol to moisturize strands and add volume at the same time. Of course, there are also cleansing agents so your hair and scalp feel squeaky clean. What there isn’t? Silicones, parabans or animal-derived products.

Since the sale is BOGO free, you’re going to want to add another healthy-hair product to your cart. Here are some suggestions for your best hair yet.

Longer, Stronger Hair Trio

Get Shampoo, Conditioner and the Volume & Growth Elixir in this value set, which contains pea sprout extract to help increase the density of the hair.

Volume & Growth Elixir

Buy the Shampoo & Conditioner for Longer, Stronger Hair above and get this volumizing hair mist for FREE.

Long and Healthy Hair Mask

A haircare routine just isn’t complete without a mask. This one black oak extract, avocado oil and coconut fruit extract to moisturize strands and help prevent split ends. Be sure to leave it on for 5-10 minutes.