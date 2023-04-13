This Shampoo & Conditioner Set Combats Daily Stressors That Lead to Aging Strands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Just like the skin, our hair is susceptible to aging overtime. Oxidative stress, such as pollution, poor diet or exposure to harmful chemicals can contribute to concerns like thinning or graying strands. As our bodies age, its ability to fight off free radicals decreases, which is why it’s super important to put protective practices in place. One such way is to incorporate strengthening hair care products into your weekly regimen, like the Hairburst Shampoo & Conditioner for Dry & Damaged Hair.

The wash set was created to fight off the effects of daily stressors, particularly ones caused by excess heat-styling, dye jobs and external aggressors. Through consistent applications, users will reap a handful of benefits, including color protection (the sun can often turn bleach strands brassy), a less irritated scalp, improved moisture and shine, stronger hair that won’t break off as easily, and anti-frizz and split end repair.

Hairburst Shampoo & Conditioner for Dry & Damaged Hair

Both the formulas contain deep conditioning agents that turn the hair sleek and weightless after every wash. Fig and vanilla extract brings its own source of antioxidants that fight off free radicals that can age the hair, whilst leaving behind a sweet, subtle scent. Wheat proteins are a vital inclusion since they build back up the hair’s health and offer a protective film on each follicle to guard against external factors. Last but not last, vitamin B and almond oil counteract split ends and reduce frizz.

For the best results, the brand recommends using the set alongside its Long & Healthy Hair Mask and taking one of the vitamin supplements to “nourish your hair from the inside out” and help it to appear “less dry and damaged overtime.”

While you’ll find similar ingredients in Hairburst’s original shampoo and conditioner for longer, stronger hair, this particular set includes additional hydrating elements that are A+ at supporting those with ultra-damaged hair (think bleach jobs gone wrong.)

Hairburst is currently running a special promotion where you can buy one get product and get the second completely free.