Hair411: Will My Hair Grow Faster if I Cut It?

I wish I had a dollar every time I was asked if cutting your hair will make it grow, but the answer is simple: it will not make your hair grow out of your scalp at any faster rate. Cutting you’re hair really only does one thing…temporarily makes it shorter; but there is an up side- it will make your ends stronger. When you get rid of split ends at the bottom of your strands, it helps prevent breakage. Here are some helpful hints to help you get that long hair you desire.

First of all, there is no such thing as healthy or unhealthy hair. Your hair is dead. Once your hair leaves the follicle, it is technically dead. A few things you can do to make sure your hair follicle remains healthy and your hair is intact are:

Take a Multi Vitamin: It is very important to make sure your body is getting all of the daily nutrients required to promote hair growth in your follicle. Buy a Good Quality Brush: This is EXTREMELY important. The Mason Pearson brush will be your best investment yet. For a round brush, Mark Garrison sells a killer brush with super soft bristles. The Mark Garrison salon is located at 108 E. 60th st. 1(212)400-8000. Call ahead to make sure they are in stock. I cannot stress enough the importance of a brush. If your brush has hard plastic bristles throw it in the garbage. It is breaking your hair. Use Quality Salon Products: This is just as important as your tools. Any blowing drying lotion or volumizing product you are using make sure it does not contain alcohol. Applying heat to your hair containing products with alcohol will dry it out and/or cause breakage. Try Cutler‘s alcohol-free Volumizing Spray. Cutler conveniently has two locations in Manhattan. 47 W. 57th street in Midtown and 465 West Broadway in SoHo, 212-308-3838.

Your hair at the end of the day reflects the general condition. Since your hair is made up of protein, it is imperative you eat a protein-rich diet to avoid hair thinning and/or disruption in your hair growth. Excessive stress plays a major role in blocking your hair growth. Also, there is a wide range of medications on the market today with hair loss as the top side effect. As with any medications or supplements, always consult your physician first.

Stay tuned next time for “Hair Growing Tips” How does our everyday health affect your hair?