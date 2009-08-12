Hair411: Stocking Have it Covered

Fall is just around the corner and with the way designers have creatively merged textures and patterns for the new season, comes softer hair.

This season, the legs have it with designers showing everything from sexy, although fairly tame fishnet stockings to eccentrically embroidered leggings. Designers including Fendi and Louis Vuitton are mixing it up with sky-high platforms and T-strap heels. And, that’s not to mention the thigh-high boots we’ve been seeing at Prada and Rodarte. Pants and shoes in one? I don’t think so.

In the Augusts issue of Vogue, Laurent Philippon of Bumble and Bumble styled the hair for the “Stretch of the Imagination” story in which Anna Jagodzinska was shot by Raymond Meier.

In the story, I noticed Laurent kept the hair simple. In the spread, Jagodzinska wears Louis Vuitton and is surrounded by mannequin legs covered in some of the season’s most interesting legwear, sporting some of the most exciting heels. Let’s just say that this fall, the designers did most of the work for us already. Let the patterns and textures speak for themselves. If your hair is overdone, the entire look will be over the top.

So for Fall 2009 let’s say good-bye to the Lauren Conrad curls for now. If you have straight hair, create some volume at the root, but keep the ends straight. This can be achieved by spraying in your favorite volumizing spay at the root and blow drying 90% of your hair up-side down. Flip back over, and with a large round brush, blow-dry you hair in six sections.

For curly hair, go natural. Take your curls around your face and even stretch them out so they are not so tight.

So remember it’s all about simple hair this fall– let your legs do the talking.

If you have any questions please email FrancescaD110@aol.com.