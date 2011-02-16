Hair411: One or the Other?

Last week I was faced with a decision: a Prada bag or Jimmy Choos. I was literally standing in the store for a half hour holding the bag in one hand, the box of shoes in another. I somehow persuaded myself that in a recession I needed both. In times like that I’m convinced that my powers of persuasion would have made me a killer attorney.

In the taxi, I did some deep thinking about how similar situations often occur in the salon. Since there are a number of services offered, it’s important that you make sure you’re spending (I like to use the word investing) every dollar wisely. As with shoes and handbags, investing wisely means knowing where and when to splurge, as well as when it’s okay to cut back.

First and foremost is color. This is your number one investment and should never be compromised. The right color will highlight your best features without sacrificing the quality of your hair. Color is also important to maintain as it grows out. You can always wear a chic ponytail to camouflage a grown-out haircut, but there is nothing to hide visible roots.

The summer is the best time to save on cuts. Throw your hair up in a messy bun or creative up-do or take advantage of your natural texture. I don’t suggest skimping on your haircut, though. You may end up with a larger investment in the future and a lot of “growing out” time.

Many of my clients now are opting for the Coppola Keratin Treatment, an anti-frizz treatment that eliminates 95% of frizz. The treatment starts at $450 in the salon, but most of my clients need color too (thanks to Mother Nature). I had a client in my chair the other day deciding which service to get, and absolutely without a doubt I recommend doing color first. It would not have done her any good to have “frizz free” hair with grey roots. Not a good look on anyone.

Another way to save money is by taking advantage of the fact that most salons offer training days for their in-house apprenticeship program. This is a great opportunity to get your hair blown out by a future pro. Just make sure to block some extra time out in your schedule as it may take up to two hours. Call your local salon to inquire.

For more tips from Francesca, explore the rest of Hair411.