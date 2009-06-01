Hair411: Let’s Get This Straight

In response to recently published articles and news exposes on “Brazilian Hair Straightening” products, I would like to clear up some information regarding Keratin Complex Smoothing Therapy and Coppola products.

The Keratin Complex Smoothing Therapy by Coppola “Natural Keratin Treatment” is a Keratin Infusion System, which thermally replaces keratin back into the hair cuticle, rejuvenating and smoothing the hair. Their product is therapy for your hair; it’s not a “Brazilian Straightening” product and should not be compared to it.

Current hair revitalization and treatment systems commonly referred to as Brazilian Style Relaxers involve harsh chemicals that are used to bind conditioning agents to the hair cuticle. During the application process the chemicals saturate the hair, allowing some to penetrate into the cuticle, but most particles remain un-bonded because the science is incomplete.

As these processes use a high concentration of formaldehyde, all the unused excess reagents (formaldehyde) polymerize during the hot-iron process, expelling these reagents into the air, affecting both the stylists and the clients. Keratin Complex Smoothing Therapy’s Natural Keratin Treatment uses exact balanced reactions and patented polymerization processes to completely polymerize exactly what is needed for sealing the hair shaft without releasing excess gases into the air.

No effluents affect the operator or the clients. Formaldehyde is a very reactive gas and CANNOT hide. If it is effluenting (emitting noxious odors) during the flat iron process, the operator will sense it.

Always, always, always get a consultation first. This product is life-changing for MOST- not ALL. Leave it up to the experts to determine if you will benefit from this process.

For more information on this process go to keratincomplex.com or call 1-888-409-4445.



All information gathered from Keritan Complex Smoothing Therapy by Coppola