Hair411: The “Hottest” Couple

Imagine the reaction your dermatologist would have when you tell them you’ve been baking in the sun? Well, I cringe when I see the amount of unnecessary heat women apply to their hair. Even when I’m at the gym, I try to avoid the blow dry bar in the women’s locker room, so I’m not tortured.

Just think about how you feel after forgetting your toast in the toaster. You maybe take a few bites of the burnt crust and then toss it. The two tools I see most frequently used together are the blow dryer and the flat iron. This is what I call the “hottest couple.” When used properly this can be your dynamic duo, but when used incorrectly, can be more trouble than it’s worth.If you are washing your hair every day, pack away your flat iron for special occasions only. Practice makes perfect and you can achieve a smooth look with a brush and a blow dryer just as you would smooth your hair with a flat iron.

Flat irons are not as damaging to your locks when only used a couple times a week. Unfortunately, we have become so dependent on them that we are not realizing the long-term damage it is causing our tresses.

I cannot stress it enough; protect your hair first with product! Never apply heat to your raw hair; you’re calling for the split end fairy. If you have any more questions, send me an email, Francescad110@aol.com.

