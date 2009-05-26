Hair411: Headband Hype

Recently, one of my favorite looks has made a remarkable comeback just in time for summer- the headband. Both casual and very chic styles have gained popularity in the past few months. From Paris Hilton to Mischa Barton, headbands certainly get plenty of celebrity endorsements. Whether you wear it to pull your hair back or to add a little glamour to your outfit, a headband is a versatile and chic accessory.

There are more styles of headbands to choose from now than ever, so it is very important to choose wisely. If you are wearing an outfit with a lot of patterns, keep your headband simple. Yes it is “in” to mix patterns, but don’t push the limit while accessorizing, especially with your hair. If your outfit is simple, go crazy with the patterns on top of your head. Your headband shouldn’t be fighting for attention with your outfit.

Woke up late? No need to worry, brush your hair into a slightly smooth ponytail. Spray a light hairspray (Redken Workforce #9) to keep down the fly always, then put on your headband of choice, and you’re off to work.

Be versatile, fun, and most importantly expressive.

Headbands by ban.do at shopbando.com