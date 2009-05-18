Hair411: Happy Hour Hair

After lounging at the beach all day, the last thing you want is to have to put effort into looking hot for happy hour. Especially after your hair hasn’t seen a brush or a blow dryer.

Just keep in mind that sometimes it can take hours on photo shoots to recreate the look of a day at the beach, so take advantage of salt water, sun, and especially the breeze. This magic combo that will have your tresses looking beach blown at happy hour to match that glistening tan you just acquired. Remember…the less effort you put into your hair all day, the better it will look. I promise.

I have naturally curly hair, and along with my curls comes glorious frizz. To rein things in, I rake Cutler Curl Creme through my hair every time I come out of the water. The thickness of the cream adds shine and control to frizz all day long on the beach.

For finer hair, my ultimate favorite beach must have is Bumble and Bumble’s Surf Spray. It’s a Sea salt spray, which will help enhance what Mother Nature is doing with the ocean breeze to your hair all day. Right before you hit happy hour, run a dime size amount of Cutler’s Definition Creme on the ends to smooth fly-aways. You will look like you just stepped off the runway.

See boys, this is what we go through for you! If you’re looking to polish up your look for the ladies, keep a jar of Cutler’s Definition Cream in your beach bag as well. Run a dime size through your hair for a touchable natural hold.

