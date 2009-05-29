Hair411: Calling All Curls

Now not only can you enjoy those curls that god gave you, but you can be fashionable as well. It’s summer and let’s face it- you can’t bring your blow dryer to the beach. What better way to have cool fashionable hair than making the most out of your curls. Its time to give the round brush a rest and set the flat irons aside. Curly hair is back!

For the past few seasons, even hair on the runways has gotten more texture. We have been seeing less and less of that super flat-ironed hair of yesteryear. So, sleep that extra 30 or 40 minutes in the morning and start styling your hair naturally. Start with Cutler Protectant Treatment Spray on towel dried hair, comb through then apply a curl cream or leave in conditioner from roots to ends to control frizz and achieve those nice ribbony curls. Let your hair dry naturally or use a diffuser to dry and enjoy a stress free summer. Your hair will appreciate the break from being stretched by brushes.

So, relax and heed the call for curls, curls, curls!!!