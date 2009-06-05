Hair411: Bull Sperm Hair Treatment: Bizarre or Innovative?

After reading Rachel Adler’s post the other day about sperm-based facials, I naturally began chatting away with my clients. When a client asked where she could get a sperm-based hair treatment done to feed her protein deprived locks…I was speechless.

I did some research and came across a “Bull Sperm Treatment.” Hari’s, a salon in London, is offering clients a conditioning treatment made out of bull’s semen. Hari’s has been one of London’s top salons for over 30 years and prides themselves on some of London’s most exciting new treatments sourced from around the world.

Not to my surprise, this has been the most talked about treatment in London.

This 45-minute treatment ranges from £55 to £85 and uses semen from Aberdeen Angus bulls. Hari’s combines the sperm with the root of the protein-rich plant Katera. The protein enriched potion is massaged into the client’s hair after it has been shampooed. Then the client is put under heat so the treatment penetrates the hair. The final step is the blow out which gives the hair an awful lot of body, as well as shine. Salon owner Hari Salem said: “I have been searching for an organic product with a lot of protein because that is what hair is made of and that is what it lacks when it is dry. The semen is refrigerated before use and doesn’t smell. It leaves your hair looking wonderfully soft and thick. This treatment repairs, restores and brightens any hair.

So, If you are strolling around the heart of Chelsea, London’s most popular shopping district, stop by Hari’s four floor townhouse salon for a treatment.

Hari’s Salon Brompton Road, London SW3 2DY

020 7581 5211