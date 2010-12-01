Hair Volumizers: Editor Beauty Review

If you have curly hair like me, and feel like you look like a poodle six days out of seven, you’ve probably never seen the need for hair volumizing products. However, judging by the results my lovely colleagues achieved from using the treatments below, I can vouch that while I’ve never used them they do actually work. As a whole, the StyleCaster staff’s hair has never been bouncier than it was the day after this trial. Don’t believe me? Read their testimonials!

Oscar Blandi Lacca Hairspray For Volume



Hairspray For Volume and Hold, $23, at Oscar Blandi

First off, this spray smells great. It reminds me of jasmine scent, so it’s really calming. It is really easy to apply just spray from root to end and comb through roughly, scrunching if you want to. I split my hair into two sections and applied by tilting my head so that my hair fell to the side. Then I flipped my hair to spray the roots underneath and this really built volume in my hair. Works great! I feel like Blake Lively with this sexy, messy bed-head look. – Asunta Catalano, Editorial JTM

Jonathan Product Infinite Volume Thickening Foam

Infinite Volume Thickening Foam, $24, at Ulta

The only directions were to apply to damp hair, which is fairly vague, so I reverted back to my sixth grade scrunching days yes, Im from New Jersey. I flipped my head over and scrunched 3 pumps of the product throughout my hair. I blow dried with a flat brush and straightened. Though my hair didnt turn out with Victoria’s Secret model va-va-volume, it did actually add more body to my daily ultra flat look. I added some Moroccan Oil to my winter dried out ends and I was done. – Jessica Longo, Beauty JTM

Frederic Fekkai All-Day Hair Plump

All-Day Hair Plump, $95, at Fekkai



The bottle says 2-4 pumps applied evenly throughout hair. I’m told I have really long hair even though I was recently robbed of 4 inches so I decided to go big (pun intended) and dared Fekkai to show me the volume. The result? Silky hair that Ill probably end up touching all day. While I wouldnt say my hair has voluptuous amounts of volume, I would say it has a hey there, stranger spring in its step this morning. – Rachel Siegel, Social Media Manager

Super Thick Volumizer, $19, at Kiehl’s

My hair ego was crushed when I was once photographed by a style blog (well keep the site under wraps). One of the comments said that I had sad rabbit floppy hair. Even though I did receive Best Hair as my senior superlative in high school, this little quip has been haunting me for years. I figured I must really be the prime candidate for a volumizer. The Super Thick Volumizer was easy to use, and provided added texture and some extra fullness, without feeling like I had product in my hair. I also got a few compliments… Ill be a repeat offender! – Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director

Oribe Volumista Mist For Volume



Volumista Mist For Volume, $29, at Oribe

I’m loving the light musky scent of the Oribe volumizer, and it gave me a bit of a boost and some nice texture. However, I only did a quick blowdry, so I look forward to trying it out when I have more time to dedicate to a blowout and maybe add a curling iron. As a plus, the black packaging looks good on my dresser. – Kerry Pieri, Features Director