Fake It Until You Make It: Voluminous Hair

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

No matter how good your curls look, sometimes they just need some livening up, right? Because let’s face it: flat, dull hair is no one’s friend. Although we may not all be born with volume in our veins (or more literally, roots) there are a few simple steps we can take to give our hair the little extra oomph we’re secretly dying for. So, before throwing on that hat and calling it quits, check out these tips that will bring your hair to new heights its never been.

Start in the shower: Don’t waste any time prepping your hair for volume. A lot of shampoos and conditioners can actually weigh your hair down, making it difficult to lift it up once it’s time to style. So, volumizing shampoos and conditioners are great pick-me-up’s right from the beginning. We especially love Nick Chavez Beverly Hills Advanced Volume Shampoo & Conditioner with Expansion Technology which help protect hair from heat styling all while containing Keratin, Soy Protein, Acai Berry and UV Protectants to transform even the most fragile of hair from limp to lifted.

Apply products while hair’s damp: You also shouldn’t wait until your hair’s dry to get to work. Applying volumizing serums, gels, and mousses to damp hair is the perfect prep for full hair as they coat the hair giving it a thicker appearance once blow-dried. Serge Normant Meta Lush Volumizer is a cult-favorite as it adds awesome volume, while still remaining flexible (hold the crunch, please).

Style to the sky: When styling your hair there are several tactics you can use to achieve volume whether it be teasing, blowdrying, or using velcro rollers. While teasing hair with a long tail comb might be an old trick in the books, adding dry shampoo into the mix is a newer, and effective route you can also take. Although dry shampoo was designed to freshen hair up on those days between washes, it also thickens hair and adds grip, which is great for volume. Blowdrying with a round brush is another great way to achieve volume, and switching to the cool setting is the perfect way to lock it in. We also can’t forget that using large velcro rollers on the crown of your head is a sure-fire way to literally unroll body.