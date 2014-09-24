Ask an Expert: Is There a Way to Keep Hair Volume All Day?

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

Whether it’s humidity, a styling mishap, or just a case of limp locks, having flat hair is a real bummer. If you’ve ever wondered how some girls are able to have full, movie star-worthy hair, you’re not alone. Flat hair is a common problem that many girls struggle with, which is why we turned to an expert to get to the bottom of your volume questions!

Q: My hair falls flat very quickly. Is there a way to keep volume all day?

A: “Usually your hair falls flat from oils from your scalp or hands. Try to not play with it too much! If that doesn’t help, and it’s the oils from your scalp, blow your hair out with dry shampoo, and re-apply it throughout the day.”- Michael Dueñas, Celebrity Hairstylist and CEO of Hair Room Service, an in-room salon appointment service that delivers top celebrity stylists and services to your door.