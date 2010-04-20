Hair Tryout: Test Drive A Short Cut With A Faux Bob

Ready for a change? Well, taking the leap to a shorter hair cut (which many of us feel the itch for when the weather gets warmer) doesn’t always come out with what we imagined namely, a supremely chic louche ease. The cut you desire may look good on celebrities or your friends, but it’s tough to know if it will fit your face shape or your features.

Angela Soto of Mizu New York shared some hairstyle tips that not only gets the hair off your back to beat the summer heat, but is also a good way to test out that shorter style. Follow the steps in the slideshow above to see if cutting your hair is the way to go!

Related:

A Short Cut, Styled 3 Ways

Hair Styling Tips: Update Your Haircut Without Ruining the Length

All photos: Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster Studio