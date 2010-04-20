StyleCaster
Hair Tryout: Test Drive A Short Cut With A Faux Bob

Hair Tryout: Test Drive A Short Cut With A Faux Bob

Rachel Adler
Hair Tryout: Test Drive A Short Cut With A Faux Bob
Ready for a change? Well, taking the leap to a shorter hair cut (which many of us feel the itch for when the weather gets warmer) doesn’t always come out with what we imagined namely, a supremely chic louche ease. The cut you desire may look good on celebrities or your friends, but it’s tough to know if it will fit your face shape or your features.

Angela Soto of Mizu New York shared some hairstyle tips that not only gets the hair off your back to beat the summer heat, but is also a good way to test out that shorter style. Follow the steps in the slideshow above to see if cutting your hair is the way to go!

All photos: Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster Studio

1 of 5

Step 1: Part your hair into a horseshoe section from temple to temple to expose your shorter layers.

Step 2: Starting at the nape of the neck, back comb several horizontal sections about half way up the head so you have a base to pin your hair to.

Step 3: Collect the teased sections and one by one, roll the hair under and pin.

Step 4: Moving further up to the next section of hair, also roll under that layer and pin.

Then, take the remaining section, and drop the hair down. With this section you can just finger comb out your curls and back comb where necessary to get rid of any length. Or, if you have really long hair, pin the ends of hair underneath the rolls to mask the ends.

Now take a look and see how a shorter 'do might suit you!

