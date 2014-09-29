Fall 2014 Must-Have Hair Trend: The New Ponies

If you missed any of the amazing ponytails galloping down the runways from Fashion Week fall 2014, don’t worry. In an effort to showcase all of the amazing new twists on the classic style, we’ve compiled some of the best looks created by master stylists. While a ponytail is often times an easy once-and-done type of style, this just simply wasn’t the case on the runway. Take a look at some of these awesome looks and forget everything you thought you knew about ponytails!

What’s better than one ponytail? How about a tri-pony? At the Byblos show in Milan, stylists created a triple threat with this look that can be created using three different hair ties to secure a top, middle, and bottom section of hair.

The inspiration for this basket weave ponytail was sharp, linear structures. By creating a deep part on each side of the hair and slicking back with product, the hair is weaved into itself for a sleek, intertwined pony.

For the Herve Leger show, lead stylist Laurent Phillipon for Bumble and bumble channeled “equestrians of the future” to create these ponies with a pop of color. This particular look was done using colored hair extensions and securing them with double-sided tape at the nape of the neck, but if you’re feeling bold, go ahead and run some colored hair chalk through your strands for a longer-lasting option.

Famed hairstylist Ted Gibson was told by designer Carmen Marc Valvo that the inspiration for the collection was Istanbul and strong women, so he created the tiered pony sectioned off in pieces of leather. How’s that for a power pony?

Loose, low ponytails with a wrapped hair tie were a super hot trend during the fall shows, and rightfully so. At designer Richard Nicoll’s show, models sported natural waves with a loosely pulled back pony and hair tie that was wrapped repeatedly with the models’ own hair. Simple and chic!