The Coolest Hair Trends of 2023 Are Already TikTok Faves

It used to be that celebrities — and their hairstylists — decided the biggest trends of the season. While that’s still true to a point, lately we’re looking to TikTokers to start the trends. When a video of a bouncy blowout gets 20 million views with folks everywhere copying the look, that’s how trends get made. And 2023’s biggest hair trends are no different. Of course, there’s also TikTokers copying celebrity looks to great success. All you have to do is search “Hailey Bieber’s bun” to find the latest celeb obsession.

So, what is trending right now and what do we see making waves in 2023? We’ve got you. Below is a rundown of the hottest hair trends we’re seeing on TikTokers and celebrities alike. The best part? Many of these creators show you exactly how to get their look at home. All you need is a little practice with your unique hair and you’re ready to switch it up this year. Hair is supposed to be fun, right?

Fluffy Blowouts

Big, voluminous hair isn’t going anywhere. We’re seeing it on celebrities like Zendaya and Jennifer Lawrence, and TikTok creators such as Shay Sullivann and designer Matilda Djerf, above. Of course, a Dyson Airwrap ($599 at Sephora) helps you nail this look, but so do affordable, old-fashioned hot curlers like Conair Hot Rollers, 1.5-Inch + 1.75-Inch ($34.99 at Amazon

).

Wolf Cut

Back in May 2021, folks on TikTok started chopping off their ponytails in search of what we’re now calling a wolf cut, shorter in the front and longer in the back with layered pieces throughout. Since then, the cut has only gained speed with celebrities including Debby Ryan, Miley Cyrus and most recently, Lizzo and Kristin Stewart. While it’s fun to watch a DIY video, for this trend, we have to recommend heading to the salon for an even chop.

Balletcore Bun

You’ve heard of balletcore clothes, with Aritzia leotards and ballet flats. But the slicked-back bun also has ties to the ballet world. Hailey Bieber is a big fan of the look and we’re seeing more and more celebrities wear it from running errands to the red carpet. There are hundreds of tutorials on how to get the ballerina-style bun on TikTok and they almost all include using the viral Tancho High Grade Tique Vegetable Pomade ($11.95 at Amazon

) or the Tigi Bed Head Hair Wax Stick ($16.49 at Amazon

).

’90s Styles

Y2K isn’t coming back — it’s been back for a while. That’s why we’re seeing creators heading back even further to the ’90s when shows like Moesha and Clarissa Explains It All helped set the trends. Copy braid queen Brandy with micro braids or put tons of layers in your hair à la Clarissa (Melissa Joan Hart).