Hair Trends for 2019 Are Updated Versions of Throwback Classics

Nostalgia undoubtedly reigned supreme in 2018, and according to the experts, hair trends in 2019 will also mark a continued love affair with the old classics.

Fashion and beauty brands are constantly reinventing the wheel while also introducing new and original ideas. For instance, the resurgence of Marc Jacobs’ iconic grunge collection as well as the unexpected comeback of oversized scrunchies reminded us that moving forward sometimes requires looking back.

So come next year, expect classic looks to be the hairstyle du jour. According to celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons, whose clientele includes everyone from the Kar-Jenners to Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls, A-list 2018 trends included blunt bobs/lobs, embracing the high ponytail and asking for the wet effect. And these styling requests show no signs of slowing down in the New Year.

The Boss Blunt Bob

The blunt bob—modeled effortlessly by celebs including Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, Mel B. and Lucy Hale—is especially flattering for anyone with a heart-shaped face or defined jawline.

Fitzsimmons predicts this timeless look taking over 2019 simply because it works for anyone, though “you’ll just want to be careful about the length depending on your particular face shape.” When cut at a proper length determined by your stylist, the blunt bob or lob will always highlight your best features.

“This versatile cut looks amazing both with texture or sleek, but I’m a little partial to wearing this look perfectly sleek and smooth to show off the edge of the cut,” he says. “It’s a very glamorous and modern style—use a serum with heat protection like the Shear Genius Collection Satin Shield Serum, which helps perfect smooth the hair and gives it a glassy shine, before applying hot tools to smooth out your hair.”

Half-Up, Half-Down Styles

The high-fashion ponytail was also a 2018 hit, but now, we’re already starting to see it transition into more half-up, half-down styles, like the ones spotted on Ariana Grande, Blake Lively and Ashley Graham.

This elevated look “involves giving some structure to the top of the head” in the form of a ponytail, bun or even a strategic part to give the top a little more volume. These looks are great because they give you a high fashion vibe without being too over the top and there’s a ton of different style options, so you’ll never get bored.

“The trick to nailing this look is making sure not to make your hair look too thin by dividing it between the up and down sections,” says Fitzsimmons. “Add in some BeautyWorks Clip In Hair Extensions; they come in so many shades and are perfect for a one-night style to give your hair a little extra volume.”

’90s-Inspired Hair Accessories

Another one of Fitzsimmons’s favorite trends to emerge this year is the usage of fun and unexpected accessories in hair. In addition to everything from flowers to earrings in red carpet hairstyles (courtesy of Janelle Monae, Emma Stone, Kourtney Kardashian and more), we’re seeing a lot of brands launch more adventurous accessories—like Kitsch’s collaboration with Justine Marjan.

“The best part of this trend is you can get really fun hair accessories at affordable prices. Places like PrettyLittleThing, Free People and Claire’s all have really fun options,” says Fitzsimmons. “Play around with the placement of the accessories—they don’t necessarily need to go where you think they ‘should’ go.”

The Wet Look

Perhaps the most high fashion trend with staying power through 2019 will be the wet effect. For Fitzsimmons, this was hands-down his most-requested look for red carpets. (He also did it for Kim Kardashian’s April 2018 Elle cover.)

“The trick to a wet look is not water—it’s oil! I like to use a lightweight oil like the NatureLab. TOKYO Perfect Smooth Oil to give the hair that wet appearance,” he says. “You’ll have to layer on a lot more product than you’d use for a typical style… without making the hair greasy!”

Take your pick; with a trend list as wide-ranging as this, there’s bound to be something for every type of hair maven.