Hair Treatments to Prep Your Hair for Summer

We hate to break it to you, but just because winter’s kiss has left the premises, it doesn’t mean you’re free from dry hair spells. Chlorine, sun, salt, and basically any entertaining outdoor water-related activity can take a hit to your hair. Too much sun and beach exposure to your strands can suck out needed moisture and protection, leaving your hair more susceptible to breakage, dullness, and even color warping. In fact, once that barrier on your hair shaft is broken, you’ll have a hard time keeping in hydration in general. The solution? We’re not going to tell you to skip the pool party (that would be a little harsh, no?), but instead, using products packed with ingredients that restore and maintain moisture and balance. You can get a jump start now and check out a few treatments—some of which double as stylers—below.

Argan oil is a miracle moisturizer of sorts, so putting it in your hair prior to anything summer (most likely drying) related isn’t a bad idea. This one is packed with the golden oil and only takes about two minutes to get to work on your tresses, just enough time for you to finish shaving your legs. Use it after you shampoo and conditioner or an intensified treatment.

(Mark Hill MiracOILicious 2 Minute Intensive Treatment, $12, ulta.com)

This creamy-substance doesn’t have to be rinsed out, making it ideal for those days when you totally forget to treat your strands to extra hydration in the shower. Made with rose flower oil and rosehip seed oil for hydration and antioxidant purposes, this product doesn’t just smell amazing—you’ll know it’s actually doing your ‘do some good. It also includes borage oil for lipids to restore damaged hair shafts and apricot oil to further provide moisture. The ingredients list includes nine of which are organic, so you know you’re not loading your hair with a ton of chemicals. Work it through your locks and wait for the compliments on the scent.

(John Masters Organics Rose and Apricot Hair Milk, $26, johnmasters.com)

Only focused on warding off wrinkles around your eyes? With dullness, faded color, and breakage, your hair can show signs of aging, too. Maybe just not in the same sense as your skin. This formula, which is free of parabens and phthalates, includes a complex that binds together with water and other nutrients found in the mask to your hair shaft, thus providing it with the moisture it needs. It also works to maintain your hair’s color and smoothness. Run the product through your hair at the end of your shower and leave it in for about three minutes before rinsing it out thoroughly.

(Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Mask, $42, nordstrom.com)

When it comes to oil-based treatments, this one is a classic. This product, which is famously infused with argan oil, hydrates hair when applied to damp locks and can alternatively be used as a smoothing agent when heat styling with a blow-dryer. You can also rub it on fly-aways, but that’s just a bonus multitasking benefit. The key is to take a moderate to light about in your hands and rub it through your tresses from midway down the hair shaft to the ends.

(Moroccanoil Treatment Original, $43, nordstrom.com)

You may think of serums as more of topical styling products, but this one from L’Oréal Paris Professional is pretty heavy duty. It’s heat activated, so it’s meant to be applied on damp or dry hair before you style with your curling iron, straightener, or blow-dryer. This product has what the brand calls a “lipidium technology,” which repairs the hair follicle in three different zones. It uses lactic acid to repair the very core of the strand. The second layer of the follicle is addressed with keratin and ceramides, which fill in the cuticle. Lastly, but probably the most important when it comes to keeping hydration, the lipids restore a barrier to lock in hydration.

(L’Oréal Paris Professional, $26, lpsalons.com)

Dealing with the aftershock of going platinum? As much as you love your new color, the brittle, dry strands that come with it are enough to make you consider going back to your old roots. This treatment is made for bright blondes (or those with highlights) in mind, as it works to hydrate and strength hair that’s been touched by a heavy lift or bleach. The treatment is said to “even out” the porosity of your hair, AKA the nutrients and chemicals your hair will allow through the barrier. Leave it in for about five minutes when you’re in the shower and rinse out when the time has passed.

(Pureology Perfect 4 Platinum Repair Masque, $35.50, ulta.com)

