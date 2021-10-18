So Many Salon-Quality Hair Tools Are On Sale At Amazon—Including The Dryer That Shoppers Say Beats Dyson’s ‘By Far’

Scroll To See More Images

Life would be so much better if our hair styled at home would look as good as it does when leaving the salon. It’s hard to get the same results when we’re not trained stylists, but it is possible, especially when using salon-quality hot tools. Unfortunately, these usually come at a (literal) price. The most praised devices usually retail for more than $300, but today, many of these top-rated hair dryers, straighteners, and curling irons are on mega sale.

It’s all thanks to Amazon’s Epic Beauty Haul event, where everything from Kardashian-loved cleansing devices to Dyson hair dryer dupes are discounted. Here, it seems like every type of hair tool known to man is on sale. If you’re looking for a straightener that won’t singe your strands, a waver that crafts beachy looks with ease, or a hot brush that does all the work for you, you’re in luck.

We gathered up seven of the best hair tool deals at Amazon so that you don’t have to comb through the pages and find a device that’s best for you. The stylers all have stellar ratings, rave reviews, and features so advanced, you’d think we were living in 2090. Check out our picks below!

ghd Air Hair Dryer

We’ll cut to the chase: This top-rated dryer is on sale for $159 and shoppers say it’s “better than a Dyson.” One reviewer wrote that it’s “making my very long hair looking shiny, healthier, and better!”

ghd Glide & Rise Hot Brush

Want a do-it-all hair tool that will save you time and money? Look no further. This hot brush blow dries and styles your hair in whatever fashion you like—curly or straight. Not convincing enough? This review might do it for you.

“This brush is SENT FROM THE HEAVENS,” wrote one shopper. “In ten minutes (a record for me), I transformed my thick and frizzy mass of hair into a sleek, yet bouncy blowout with the help of this hot brush! Virtually NO BREAKAGE! I should’ve invested in this sooner!”

Bed Head Wave Artist

If you want deep waves that start at your roots, this tool is for you. Not only does the shape of the device make it easy to style each chunk of your hair as even as possible, it’s also made with tourmaline ceramic that is known to combat frizz and add shine.

Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ Ceramic Flat Iron

Nearly 30% off, this Paul Mitchell straightener does it all: heats up in seconds, evenly styles your strands, and minimizes frizz. It even has an automatic off switch that will disable to device after an hour as an added safety measure.

CHI Spin N Curl

Get precise and even curls for every strand with this spinning curling device. The air-powered device gently sucks in your hair and spins it around a one-inch barrel for a no-stress styling session. What’s more: there are pre-set temperatures based on hair thickness to ensure that your locks will be lifted just how they need to be.

Revlon 3Barrel Ceramic Jumbo Hair Waver

Get effortless beachy waves in minutes with this innovative hair tool. It gently shapes—not clamps—your strands into a style that even mermaids would be jealous of. More than 8,000 shoppers have given the tool a perfect rating thanks to its ability to work on even the straightest and thinnest hair out there.

Sultra After Hours Collection Titanium Curling Wand

When it comes to styling, sometimes simpler is better. That’s the case with this customer-loved curling wand. All you need to do is wrap your hair around the one-inch barrel to get an even and defined curl.