Hair Tips: The Perfect Ponytail

The ponytail has finally evolved past sporting events and prep school and into high fashion, but it isn’t as easy as it looks to master. Joshua Gambrell, a stylist from Tela Salon in New York City, spent the day with StyleCaster and shared his tips and tricks for perfecting the pony.

SC: Why does a girl need the perfect ponytail?

JG: Because the right kind of ponytail can balance bone structure and be flattering, whereas the wrong kind of ponytail can detract from your best features. Pulling the hair back too tight; especially around the hairline, where hair is the weakest, can cause the hair to break and thus give you more flyaways.

SC: Why is a tight ponytail bad?

JG: If the ponytail looks too tight, it’s not a very modern look as modern hair has a little bit of drape and is not as rigid. You don’t want to look too much like a ballerina.

SC: What do you do if you have one of the hair extremes, i.e. really fine hair?

JG: Fine hair works best lower on the head; thicker hair works best higher up on the head.

SC: And what if you have a very “styled” cut?

JG: Typically the more layering you have in your haircut, the higher your ponytail should go.

SC: What do you look for as you’re pulling hair into a ponytail?

JG: The thing I’m always trying to balance with a ponytail is the cheekbone and the jawline. You want to create certain visual lines to complement your features. And, the important thing to remember is that exposing the jawline can make your face slimmer and subtly sexier.

Step 1: Start with clean, dry hair. Do not brush your hair when it’s wet; the elasticity of the hair increases when it’s wet and a brush will create too much tension on your strands causing the hair to break.

Step 2: Let your hair and its part fall naturally. Brush your hair with a Tela Brush made of boar and nylon bristles. It’s important to use the right brush because a good brush will lift oils off the scalp and distribute good oils through the hair.

Step 3: Starting midway between the hairline and the crown, comb the hair backwards into a ponytail. This step– especially for girls with fine hair– gives the illusion of there being a little more hair. As you’re pulling back, avoid teasing the hair too much.

Step 4: Loosely gather the hair so the ponytail falls between the nape of your neck and occipital bone.

Step 5: Spray the hair with a medium hold non-aerosol hairspray such as Rivet by Philip Pelusi.

Step 6: Gather the hair into the hairband. It’s important to use a band that is non-rubber; plastic bands are fine. Don’t pull the hair too tight over the ear when pulling into a ponytail, rather let the hair around the hairline drape over the ear.

Step 7: Pull the underside of the hair going into the ponytail so the hair is not too tight against the head.

Step 8: To finish your look, create a sleek ponytail with a little groom using Guardian by Tela Beauty Organics which controls frizz and static but is weightless in the hair.

Step 9: If you want to give your hairstyle a little more movement, pull the hair into the ponytail and slide it one inch up on the scalp. Secure the adjusted ponytail with pins. (Another way to add to your pony is to take a strand of hair and wrap it around the ponytail holder, and pin the end on the under side of the ponytail).