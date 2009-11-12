Hair Tips: How to Style Your Hair For Day (And Then Into The Night)

One of the hardest things to do when Friday morning rolls around (the most beloved day of the week, of course) is to do your hair and makeup well enough so that you’re set for your Friday night on the town as well. Many of us either end up trying to rush home to shower, or try to re-invent our workday hairstyle; flipping our head upside down a few times for volume, spraying a bit more hairspray, or just throwing it up in a messy bun. Luckily, Kelsy Osterman from Cutler Salon shared with us her secret to a great hairstyle for day, that you can turn into nighttime hair in just a few steps.

Step 1: Start with day old hair–a little dirty, but not greasy. Section the hair at the parietal ridge (the area of the skull where the bones of the head begin to curve toward the top) and clip it aside.

Step 2: Taking hair from the underside of the head, gather a one inch section and lightly mist with Cutler volumizing spray. Be sure to spray each little section of hair with the volumizing spray before curling the hair.

Step 3: Using a 1/4″ curling iron, wrap hair around the iron in a back flowing motion creating movement away from the face. This creates a more natural wave to the curl. Continue curling all the hair but the section clipped away.

Step 4: Drop the section of previously pinned hair and curl the same way but this time with a 1″ curling iron. Lightly mist your hair with hairspray to finish your daytime look!

Step 5: To take your look into the evening with minimal effort, flip your head upside down and shake the hair to create lots of volume.

Step 6: While your head is still upside down, spray a moderate amount of hairspray into the hair. Osterman recommends Redken Work Force hairspray.

Step 7: Pulling your hair into a loose, low ponytail, hold the hair at the end of the ponytail and secure with a ponytail band. Be sure the band is near the base of the ponytail.

Step 8: Starting with the end of the ponytail, roll the ponytail into itself in a spiral until the coiled ponytail lays at the nape of the neck.

Step 9: Secure the bun with two bobby pins into an “X” to finish your faux bob evening look!