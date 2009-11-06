Hair Tips: How to Get a Runway Look, Venexiana Spring/Summer 2010

The Spring/Summer 2010 fashion shows may seem long gone now that the cold weather is blowing in, but the trends from those shows are the perfect way to spice up a modern evening event, which there are plenty of this time of year. Joshua Gambrell, stylist from Tela Salon, shared his steps to achieving this great runway look from the Venexiana show.

Step 1: Start with dry hair that is a little dirty (hair that hasn’t been washed in a day or since the morning works best, as long as it isn’t oily). Then make a V-shaped part from where your bangs are, even if your hair is long. You will clip this top section of your hair separately away. If you have bangs, you can sweep them to the side when your look is done. If you don’t have bangs, pull the hair forward that would otherwise be bangs.

Step 2: Dividing the bottom and top of the hair, make another V-shaped section parting from the temples down to just above the nape of the neck.

Step 3: Pile all of the loose hair on top of the head and clip to hold; this should leave you with just two sides of hair that are hanging down.

Step 4: Grab your first section of hair along the side of the head.

Step 5: Pull the hair up and away from the head. Twist towards the back, working down the ponytail and gently placing the hair against the head. The roll will unravel slightly from the head for a looser look.

Step 6: Secure the roll of hair with a few pins. Place one pin to secure the bottom of the roll towards the base of the neck. Then, place a few pins (with the closed end up) into the roll to secure the roll against the head. Repeat on the other side of the head. Now you should have two rolls with one on each side.

Step 7: Bring down the hair from the temples and front bangs previously set aside, and twist the remaining hair into a bun.

Step 8: Secure the bun with bobby pins. If you have actual bangs, bring the bangs to the side and pin into the roll.

Step 9: Go out on the town!