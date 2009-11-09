Hair Tips: How to Get the Perfect Bun

Almost every little girl goes through a phase in her life where she wants to be a ballerina. Not really because she wants to do pirouettes and plié’s, but more so because she wants to wear pink tutus and put her hair in a perfect bun. It takes us girls a little while longer in life to learn that the perfect bun doesn’t have to be pulled back so tightly, but can look a little more effortless. Joshua Gambrell of Tela Salon shows us how it’s done.

Step 1: Start with the perfect ponytail. The only difference with making the perfect ponytail versus the perfect bun, is that the hair should be tighter over the ear.

Step 2: Spray the ponytail with hairspray like Rivet by Philip Pelusi to help the bun stay longer and give the bun a more finished look. Spraying the hair afterwards means you’re only spraying the surface of the bun and not spreading the hold throughout the hair.

Step 3: If you have very fine hair and want a more textured look, you can braid the entire ponytail before creating the bun.

Step 4: If you have thick hair, divide the hair into two sections and braid one section and then backcomb a little of the hair that is not braided.

Step 5: Then take the braid and wrap it around the backcombed section. (Before wrapping the hair up, twist the braided ponytail and then twist the entire section of hair.)

Step 6: Now begin wrapping the hair around the ponytail holder and as you hold the hair with one hand, you’re going to pin with the other. Place the large bobby pin against the scalp with the open end of the pin facing towards the ground. Rotate the closed end of the pin down towards the floor and then push back up.

Step 7: Once you’ve pinned the hair into place, finish the look with some lightly sprayed hairspray.