Hair Tips: How to Create and Maintain Volume in Your Curls All Day

The differences between New York and Seattle have become slim to none over the last year. Our days of rain have far outweighed those of sunshine. This in turn has made it even more difficult for girls to maintain any sense of a hairstyle, whether it be straight or curly– and you can forget about keeping an ounce of volume. Iesha Carter of Platinum Salon showed us the steps to a technique to keep your curls more voluminous throughout the day; even if your hair tends to fall flat.

Step 1: Start with dirty hair. As unnatural as that sounds, the cleaner your hair is, the faster the hair will flatten. The natural oils of the scalp secure the curls longer.

Step 2: Turn your head upside down to begin creating volume in the hair. Spray a texturizing hairspray like Redken Flexible Hold hairspray into your hair and brush your hair forward and down to maximize volume on the root. (A paddle brush works well here, Denman paddle brush, $11.95, at folica.com)

Step 3: Divide the top and bottom of your hair into two sections. Pile the top section on the top of your head and set aside.

Step 4: Start by curling the bottom half of the head. Four big curls on the bottom row are sufficient enough as the curls will fall first and fastest there. Concentrate more on the top of the head where the curls will last. To get a better curl and avoid a prom look, start at the root of your head (to give the section more volume) and spiral the hair away from the face angling the curling iron downwards.

Step 5: Gently slide the curling iron down the section of the hair to keep the curl from getting “step-y” where you can see the indentations from the curling iron.

Step 6: Let the top of the hair down and begin teasing the root of your hair right above the crown of the head with a small round bristle brush.

Step 7: As you continue curling the hair until the head is covered, start curling at the front of the head and work your way back until half way around the head then switch to the other side. Curling the hair this way keeps the hair from having all the curls going in one direction. Continue curling the hair until the head is covered and then spray the hair with Redken Flexible Hold hairspray. Let your hair sit for two minutes.

Step 8: To finish your look, take a dime-sized amount of Redken Gloss in your palm, rub your hands together, and finger comb the curls out. Iesha uses Redken Gloss because it’s a serum gloss, and it’s much more lightweight, which doesn’t weigh down the hair.

Step 9: As you comb out the curls, move your hands around the head (as if you’re wrapping your head) to create a more dynamic shape.

Step 10: Enjoy your long-lasting curls!