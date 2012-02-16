Who Creates The Hottest Hair In Hollywood?

Emma Stone: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty, Claire Danes and Madonna: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The Oscars are almost here! As much as we’ve enjoyed other awards shows, this is the one we all look forward to the most. The best dresses and most glamorous hairstyles are always saved for this star-studded night.

Wella Professionals, whose hair pros have styled celebs for the biggest red carpet moments this season (including Madonna, Emma Stone, Claire Danes, and so many more!), has gathered a special “dream team” of hair professionals who will be putting their scissors, spray and dye aside to tweet during the red carpet arrivals on Oscars night. The panelists each has a mile-long list of celebs they have worked with in the past, and they are sharing their red carpet secrets!

Discover how the evening’s most glamorous hair looks were created, and ask them about any style, cut or color that inspires you the most. Be sure to tune in to @WellaHairUSA on Twitter to follow the conversation. Need your beauty fix now? Read on to find out what each pro brings to the table, and prepare to be impressed!

Who: Wella Professionals Color Ambassador Aura Friedman

Twitter: @auracolorist

Client Roster: Among her growing list of clientele are names like Lady Gaga, Sky Ferreira, Santi White of SantiGold, Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Dahl, and M.I.A.

Why She’s So Hot: Her attention to detail sets Aura apart from the rest. Whether she is evaluating a client at the salon or a shoot, she considers everything about the person: their eye color, skin tone, brow shade and personality style. She suggests, “Keep your color vibrant by using Wella’s Brilliance line , which includes shampoo, conditioner and treatment for color treated hair. It has three different polymers that lock in color. It even maintains subtle nuances like the ones I love to create. To get a quick boost of extra shine, I recommend asking your stylist for an overall gloss using Wella Color Touch – a great salon service that will seal the hair cuticles give your hair instant shine.”

Who: Colorist Rick Wellman

Twitter: @rick_wellman

Client Roster: Rick’s celebrity clients include America Ferrera, Marisa Miller, Molly Sims, Brooke Shields, Mariska Hargitay, and Petra Nemcova.

Why He’s So Hot: Rick is the owner of the Patrick Melville Salon and Spa in NYC and a celebrity colorist that has been considered among the most prestigious in the fashion industry for over 17 years. In addition to styling top celebs, Rick’s work has also been featured in fashion editorial spreads for Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Allure, and in advertising campaigns for companies, such as Gucci and Ann Taylor.

Who: Stylist Mark Garrison

Twitter: @markgarrison_

Client Roster: Featured as a Beauty Expert on Good Morning America, The Today Show, Dr. Oz and Inside Edition, Mark Garrison owns an eponymous salon in New York City that is frequented by both socialites and celebrities.

Why He’s So Hot: Co-owner of the Mark Garrison Salon in New York City, Mark has an aesthetic that ranges from casual chic to elegant sophisticate. Mark is a master stylist with a devoted clientele that depend on him for beautiful, stylist cuts that are as easy to wear as they are to maintain. Mark was most recently backstage at New York Fashion Week, assisting Wella Professional Creative Director Eugene Soulieman at the Peter Som AW’12 show.

Scoop all their insider tricks and tips on Oscar night as they style some of the evening’s most popular celebrities by following Wella Professionals on Facebook and Twitter!