We Asked: “Does Hair Thickening Shampoo Really Work?”

Q: Does hair thickening shampoo really work? Can fine hair ever really become thick?

A: “Thickening shampoos and conditioners will only temporary mask your hair,” says celebrity hairstylist Josue Perez. “They do play some part in helping your hair get thicker, but it’s all about the science on hair growth and boosting those molecules that make your hair grow naturally.”

But just because you can’t change your hair doesn’t mean you can’t fake thicker hair. “There are ways to enhance your hair texture. Hair does have some memory, so if you wear your hair a certain way all the time, natural hair will hold that pattern to an extent. Since hair grows from within, keep in mind your diet and vitamins for natural thickening benefits. Also, coloring your hair is a great way to add depth and give the illusion of fuller hair instantly.”

As for supplements, Perez recommends Viviscal. “It is a great supplement packed with AminoMar marine complex and other vital nutrients that will help hair growth.”

