Hair Styling Tips: Update Your Haircut Without Ruining the Length

If you’re one of the lucky few, you’ve finally found that perfect hair length–it flatters your face shape, and you shudder just a little bit when the stylist comes near you with their shears. Well, just because you may have found the perfect length, doesn’t mean you have to have the same exact style for the rest of your life. PLEASE don’t do that–hair is meant to be played with. And, if you’re anything like me, you have this sudden urge to change it drastically every month. We are going to teach you how to do that without harming your beloved length (and thank god, saving yourself from DIY hair dyes).

1. Short Bob

A short bob can easily be revived by adding graduated layers to it, which will add a bit of dimension. If you like the length that your hair has grown to, that is fine; you can keep that length at the front and add dimension to the back by having your stylist “undercut” your hair, which will make it appear fuller in the back by giving it a support structure.

2. Shoulder Length Hair

The easiest and best way to add a bit of flair to shoulder length hair is to add side-swept bangs. This way, you don’t have to take the jump-off-the-cliff by adding blunt bangs (you can always hide them behind your ears, or pin them back), but you’re still getting a great new style that everyone will notice. Take note from Hayden Panettiere‘s very well-groomed style with bangs brushed off to the side.

3. Long Hair

With long hair, layers are the key to giving it a bit more pizazz. Once you get past a certain length, you’ll hit the “my hair just hangs there” stage–which is when you know you need to do a little something to fix it up. If you’re too scared to make that drastic cut, just add some layers in. You have two choices here: you can ask for layers that frame your face to add shape to your entire cut, or have your stylist give you smaller less noticeable layers for just a little bit of dimension– the choice is yours!