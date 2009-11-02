StyleCaster
Share

Hair Styling Tips: Taking Your Wet Hair From Night to Day

What's hot
StyleCaster

Hair Styling Tips: Taking Your Wet Hair From Night to Day

Rachel Adler
by

It’s the age-old question; how do you manage to go to bed with wet hair, yet wake up looking like you’ve spent hours grooming it? We’re busy girls, and we don’t have time to come home at night to fix ourselves up for the next day; we need our beauty sleep! Luckily, Mike Martinez of Cutler Salon has finally given us the answer we’ve been looking for.

image

Step 1: Wash and towel dry your hair.

image

Step 2: Spray Cutler Protectant Treatment Spray throughout damp hair.

image

Step 3: Spray Cutler Volumizing Spray through your hair.

image

Step 4: Comb through your hair with a wide tooth comb.

image

Step 5: Twist your hair into a bun (like a ballerina).

image

Step 6: Secure bun with a ponytail holder and go to sleep.

image

Step 7: Wake up and shake it out for beautiful waves!

image

Enjoy your natural-looking waves! As a tip, if you are worried about your hair holding the waves, spray hair with a bit of hairspray when you wake up in the morning. Try Redken Workforce 09, $14.95, amazon.com.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share