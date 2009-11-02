Hair Styling Tips: Taking Your Wet Hair From Night to Day

It’s the age-old question; how do you manage to go to bed with wet hair, yet wake up looking like you’ve spent hours grooming it? We’re busy girls, and we don’t have time to come home at night to fix ourselves up for the next day; we need our beauty sleep! Luckily, Mike Martinez of Cutler Salon has finally given us the answer we’ve been looking for.

Step 1: Wash and towel dry your hair.

Step 2: Spray Cutler Protectant Treatment Spray throughout damp hair.

Step 3: Spray Cutler Volumizing Spray through your hair.

Step 4: Comb through your hair with a wide tooth comb.

Step 5: Twist your hair into a bun (like a ballerina).

Step 6: Secure bun with a ponytail holder and go to sleep.

Step 7: Wake up and shake it out for beautiful waves!

Enjoy your natural-looking waves! As a tip, if you are worried about your hair holding the waves, spray hair with a bit of hairspray when you wake up in the morning. Try Redken Workforce 09, $14.95, amazon.com.