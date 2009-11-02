Hair Styling Tips: Studio 54 Inspired Waves

The ’80s may be back in full swing, but the volume of hair in the ’70s is still something that we girls aspire to. To get the look of the disco era, the fabulous Earl Simms of Kramer & Kramer came into the studios and showed us how to add a little volume to our hair for a night out on the town.

Step 1: Start with clean, straight hair.

Step 2: Section your hair into segments, like the segments of an orange.

Step 3: Have a waving iron and a comb ready (Hot Tools Professional 3 Barrel Gold 3 Inch Waver, 1175 Waving Iron, $36.95, at stylebell.com).

Step 4: Start with the bottom sections and work your way up through each section of your hair.

Step 5: Use hairspray as you complete each section (Earl uses Clynol Volume Free Flow Hairspray, $7.75, at hairproboutique.co.uk).

Step 6: Repeat throughout your whole head.

Step 7: Run your fingers through your hair to brush out the waves lightly.

Step 8: The result is gorgeous, disco-inspired waves!