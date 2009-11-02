StyleCaster
Hair Styling Tips: Studio 54 Inspired Waves

Rachel Adler
by

The ’80s may be back in full swing, but the volume of hair in the ’70s is still something that we girls aspire to. To get the look of the disco era, the fabulous Earl Simms of Kramer & Kramer came into the studios and showed us how to add a little volume to our hair for a night out on the town.

image

Step 1: Start with clean, straight hair.

image

Step 2: Section your hair into segments, like the segments of an orange.

image

Step 3: Have a waving iron and a comb ready (Hot Tools Professional 3 Barrel Gold 3 Inch Waver, 1175 Waving Iron, $36.95, at stylebell.com).

image

Step 4: Start with the bottom sections and work your way up through each section of your hair.

image

Step 5: Use hairspray as you complete each section (Earl uses Clynol Volume Free Flow Hairspray, $7.75, at hairproboutique.co.uk).

image

Step 6: Repeat throughout your whole head.

image

Step 7: Run your fingers through your hair to brush out the waves lightly.

image

Step 8: The result is gorgeous, disco-inspired waves!

