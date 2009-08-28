Hair Styling Tips: Mastering Perfectly Polished Hair

Name: Diaz

Agency/Salon: ION Studio NYC

Hometown: Laguna Beach, CA

New York City Neighborhood: Soho

What product is your secret weapon?: Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray, L’Oreal Elnett Hairspray

What brands/salons have you worked with?: I started at Jonathon Salon in Beverly Hills, moved to NYC to work at Bumble and Bumble, and now I’m at ION Studio NYC.

What do you think is the worst hair/makeup trend of all time?: People with greasy hair.

Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: Of course, but I learn and grow from those experiences.