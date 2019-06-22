12 Anti-Shedding Products To Keep in the Shower Post-Protective Style

Scroll To See More Images

My haircare routine, regardless of how short or extensive it is, has never been enjoyable. I don’t have a specific reason for this, except to say that I think face masks and the occasional lipstick are so much more fun to play with. For this reason, protective styles are non-negotiable. Whether it’s waist-length braids, extensions that match my natural curl pattern or straight-back cornrows, being able to tuck my natural strands away for weeks at a time is not only a time-saver but the easiest way to switch up my look with little effort. The only downside is dealing with breakage afterward, which always requires a fleet of anti-shedding products.

First, know that it’s completely normal for your hair to shed. In fact, we lose a couple hundred hairs per day, even when we’re not manipulating them into a style. However, when your real hair is braided or tucked away underneath a sewn-in weave, that daily shedding process is delayed for however long you choose to keep the style in place. So when your natural hair comes out of hiding, the amount of shedding can be especially overwhelming combined with the other effects of protective styling, such as build-up and breakage. In those days after removing a protective style, your hair is in need of extra TLC as it regains strength for whatever you plan to do next.

In this case, I’m talking repair masks, protein-rich shampoos, and hydrating conditioners that make detangling a breeze. Ahead, all of the top-rated options that deserve space in your shower.

Aveda Damage Remedy Intensive Restructuring Treatment

If your hair’s been severely affected by chemical processes or extensive manipulation, this hair mask is fortified with quinoa protein to strengthen brittle strands.

$38.41 at Amazon

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

A weekly treatment, infused with B vitamins and various oils, to nourish the hair outside of your cleansing routine.

$36 at Sephora

Bumble and bumble Bb. Full Potential Hair Preserving Shampoo

If braids have left your natural hair strands broken and brittle, this powerhouse cleanser exfoliates the scalp and helps protect against future breakage.

$31 at Sephora

Cantu Sulfate-Free Hydrating Cream Conditioner

When you want to detangle without pulling out more hair than necessary, this silky-smooth conditioner helps pull apart knots to speed up the shedding process.

$4.99 at Sally Beauty

Kiehl’s Magic Elixir Hair Restructuring Concentrate

A potent mix of avocado oil and rosemary leaves to use before shampooing and ease the overall manageability of your hair over time.

$20 at Nordstrom

Klorane Shampoo With Quinine and B Vitamins

B vitamins deliver hydration while quinine bark extract makes it easier for your strands to absorb nutrients for stronger, healthier hair.

$22 at Sephora

Not Your Mother’s Way to Grow Long & Strong Shampoo

If you don’t want a tight protective style to affect the growth of your natural strands, be sure to use this anti-breakage shampoo on a weekly basis.

$5.99 at Ulta

SheaMoisture Hydrate + Repair Protein Power Treatment

For dry hair covered in buildup, this luxurious, ultra-thick hair mask will deliver a next-level dose of moisture and shine.

$11.49 at Ulta

TGIN Miracle Repairx Deep Hydrating Hair Masque

Coconut oil and black honey are the standout ingredients in this hair treatment for reducing shedding and improved moisture.

$17.99 at Sally Beauty

The Mane Choice Anti-Shedding & Intense Volume Therapy Shampoo

A lightweight gentle cleanser that’ll do wonders for fine hair without weighing it down.

$11.19 at Sally Beauty

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

A trio of peptides in this post-cleansing serum increase blood flow to the scalp for longer, stronger strands.

$17.90 at Sephora

Rossano Ferretti Prodigio Regenerating Treatment

This luxe pre-shampoo treatment utilizes natural oils and botanicals to deliver an extra boost of skincare-like benefits to hair in need of repair.

$98 at Sephora

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.