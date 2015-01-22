Genius Setting Sprays to Get You Through Windy Winter Days

The pros and cons of winter hair care are very clear. While we don’t have to deal with nearly as much of the annoying de-volumizing effects of warm weather humidity, the chilly (and forceful) winter wind takes over with frustrating fly-aways and frizz. One step outside on a particularly strong gusty day can transform your smooth and silky blowout to a tangled, windswept hairstyle fiasco. Like with many beauty problems, the key to combating this issue is all about taking preventative measures, most of which are quick, easy, and will save you a ton of time and energy. One foolproof step to take into consideration is incorporating a setting spray into your hair styling routine. These products work to keep your style locked down from frizz while also enhancing sheen, volume, and hold. Need some suggestions? We rounded up a few for you to investigate below.

More From Beauty High:

12 Problems Only Girls With Long Hair Understand

10 Things You Need to Know About Dry Hair

How to Grow Out an Undercut