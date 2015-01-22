Genius Setting Sprays to Get You Through Windy Winter Days

The pros and cons of winter hair care are very clear. While we don’t have to deal with nearly as much of the annoying de-volumizing effects of warm weather humidity, the chilly (and forceful) winter wind takes over with frustrating fly-aways and frizz. One step outside on a particularly strong gusty day can transform your smooth and silky blowout to a tangled, windswept hairstyle fiasco. Like with many beauty problems, the key to combating this issue is all about taking preventative measures, most of which are quick, easy, and will save you a ton of time and energy. One foolproof step to take into consideration is incorporating a setting spray into your hair styling routine. These products work to keep your style locked down from frizz while also enhancing sheen, volume, and hold. Need some suggestions? We rounded up a few for you to investigate below.
Dove's Style+Care setting spray keeps your hair in place and smells like a dream. A few spritzes of this formula in a curly 'do will yield bouncy, full tendrils that last all day. It's also easy to switch up your style, as the formula allows for flexibility and movement.
(Dove Style+Care Hairspray, Strength, Shine, Extra Hold, $5, drugstore.com)
While holding your 'do in place, this setting spray also works to add volume and sheen to your hairstyle, which is great when you're trying to stretch a blowout for as long as possible.
(Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray, $18, ulta.com)
Promising a 48-hour hold, this setting spray concentrates on keeping hairstyles completed locked in (hence the name of the product). It's also very light, so you won't feel like your hair is coated in product—a feeling we try to avoid at all costs.
(L'Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Lock It Bold Control Hairspray, $4, target.com)
Of course Jennifer Aniston's co-owned company, Living Proof, would come out with a control-hold hairspray that won't leave your hair feeling like sticky concrete. Similar to the brand's other renowned products, this setting spray was formulated with that flexible technology that tames your locks but also allows the movement you want when you're flipping your part or running your hands through your hair.
(Living Proof Control Hairspray, $24, ulta.com)
The appeal of R+Co is real. Its light formula is perfect for a large variety of hair types and fights against fly-aways and frizz. It also come in travel sizes-- and with that packaging, this product basically belongs in your bag.
(R+ Co Outer Space Flexible Hairspray, $29, randco.com)