13 Top-Notch Hair Serums for Smooth and Shiny Strands

Whether your strands are curly or straight, thick or thin, we all have days when our hair just isn’t acting right. To get us through the in-between phases or just to improve the health and appearance of our hair, styling products are key.
If harsh winter winds leave your tresses stressed and dry, it’s time to seal in some hydration . Not quite the same as an oil, hair serums are great buys for doing just that without a greasy buildup or film. “For smooth styles that shine, I always reach for a serum,” shares Riawna Capri, celebrity stylist and co-owner of Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood. “However, I prefer a lightweight finish so hair doesn’t look overstyled, but controls frizz and flyaways.”
Whether you’re hoping to enhance your style or repair damaged strands, we’ve rounded out the top 13 serums for every type of hair strand.
Crème of Nature Heat Defense Smooth & Shine Polisher
Whether your tool of choice is a blow-dryer, straightener, or curling iron, this heat protectant and shine serum will diminish frizz and seal in shine with every swipe.
Available on Amazon
TRESemme Keratin Smooth Keratin Infusing Smoothing Serum
If you’ve never experimented with serums, this budget-friendly option is a smart buy. It’s a keratin- and marula oil-infused serum that hydrates and tames strands while adding sheen.
Available on Amazon
Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum
This is a great pick for girls who love to air-dry tresses or live in humidity-rich climates. The nongreasy formula has a lightweight silicone to smooth out kinks and frizz when Mother Nature isn’t on your side.
$21 at Paul Mitchell
Virtue Perfect Ending Split End Serum
When ends get straggly and frayed, this serum helps repair and prevent strands from splitting. Infused with keratin to that found in human hair, this product repairs pesky split ends from the inside of the hair strand.
$40 at Virtue Labs
Bumble and Bumble Hairdressers Invisible Oil
A mega-multitasker that smooths, detangles, protects against heat, and adds sheen. This spray-on formula works great on all hair types from pin straight to thick coils and absorbs into the hair strand within seconds.
Available on Amazon
Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Taming Overnight Serum
Repair and replenish chronically dry strands overnight with this lightweight cream-serum. Apply to dry or damp hair and wake up to revitalized, lightweight, and shiny hair.
$69 at Shu Uemura
It's a 10 Miracle Styling Serum
If the name doesn’t reel you in, its cult following will. Let’s just say this brand has its own fan club in the cyberspace. It nourishes and adds sheen to all hair types and is a great heat-protectant for girls who commit to daily blowouts.
$25.73 at Ulta
Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum
A silicone-based, budget-friendly shine booster that makes strands oh-so lustrous. This pick is best for girls with thick or textured tresses that need extra hydration.
Available on Amazon
Carol's Daughter Marula Curl Therapy Softening Serum
When curls become dull and lifeless, this gloss-enhancer adds moisture and shine to bring them back to life. Full of hydrating oils such as marula, jojoba, argan and sweet almond, this serum helps restore natural moisture to coils to bring them back to life.
Available on Amazon
Nexxus Humectress Encapsulate Caviar Complex Serum
Think of humectant products like a veil hovering over strands to keep moisture locked in ... that’s why we love this pick. It allows you to have #HairGoals no matter the weather.
$19.99 at Nexxus
Pureology Hydrate Shine Max Weightless Flyaway Serum
A blend of jojoba, green tea, and coconut oil makes this serum ultra-hydrating. Its 100-percent vegan formula is also safe for color-treated or chemically processed hair strands.
Available on Amazon
Oribe Smooth Style Serum
This unique serum is more of a cream than a serum. It quenches thirsty tresses and adds a soft hold to keep strands in place.
Available on Amazon
MarulaOil Rare Oil Style Perfecting Serum
Nearly sheer, this marula-oil-enriched serum gives strands mega sheen and aids in perfecting your style without weighing down strands.
$29 at Paul Mitchell
