13 Top-Notch Hair Serums for Smooth and Shiny Strands

Whether your strands are curly or straight, thick or thin, we all have days when our hair just isn’t acting right. To get us through the in-between phases or just to improve the health and appearance of our hair, styling products are key.

If harsh winter winds leave your tresses stressed and dry, it’s time to seal in some hydration . Not quite the same as an oil, hair serums are great buys for doing just that without a greasy buildup or film. “For smooth styles that shine, I always reach for a serum,” shares Riawna Capri, celebrity stylist and co-owner of Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood. “However, I prefer a lightweight finish so hair doesn’t look overstyled, but controls frizz and flyaways.”

Whether you’re hoping to enhance your style or repair damaged strands, we’ve rounded out the top 13 serums for every type of hair strand.