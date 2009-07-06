Hair Repair

You may have heard that I’m in the process of going blond. In case you’re new to Dailymakeover.com and These Lips Are Made For Glossin’ click here to catch up on my blond transformation.

After every appointment, my fabulous stylist Joe always says to me in a very serious tone, “You need to hydrate your hair Lisa. I cannot stress this enough. If you don’t hydrate your hair it will break.”

Not wanting to resort to a wig, I began the hunt for a leave-in conditioning treatment

I wanted to use a product that I could apply at night before going to bed. That way I could just sleep on it and wash it out in the morning. Enter John Frieda’s Frizz-ease Creme Serum Overnight Repair Formula