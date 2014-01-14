Common Hair Removal Mistakes: Are You Doing It Wrong?

We’re all going to be growing — and removing — body hair for multiple decades of our lives. You’d think we’d be better at it by now, but we continue to make the same blunders again and again. Are you making these mistakes? Learn the proper way to remove hair now and your smoother, nick-free skin will thank you tomorrow!

Shaving every day: This may be the most common beauty blunder when it comes to hair removal. Shaving seems like a natural solution – especially for a quick fix. However, when you shave, you’re only removing hair at skin level, causing it to grow back one to four days later. “By constantly cutting the hair, you are actually stimulating its growth which is why it grows back thicker, faster, fuller, etc. Shaving can also aggravate the skin – nicks, cuts, razor burn, ingrown hairs etc.,” says Noemi Grupenmager, Founder & CEO of Uni K Wax Centers.

Shaving on dry skin can cause extreme irritation: Getting skin wet softens the hair and makes it easier to shave. “Lubricants are also recommended for good reason. They coat the skin so the blade glides gently over the hair,” says Wendy Lewis, founder of Getting skin wet softens the hair and makes it easier to shave. “Lubricants are also recommended for good reason. They coat the skin so the blade glides gently over the hair,” says Wendy Lewis, founder of BeautyintheBag.com

Shaving with a dull blade: This will cause irritation because you have to exert more pressure on the skin to get rid of the hair, and go over the same area multiple times. “More side effects of using a dull blade include cuts, uneven hair removal, and serious razor burn. This goes for men too,” says Lewis.

Choosing the wrong wax for your skin: Some people aren’t aware of the differences between hard wax, strip wax, and elastic wax. “If you have exceptionally sensitive skin and you’re using a strip wax (the most popular option) or a hard wax, the wax can burn the skin and be difficult to remove,” says Grupenmager.

MORE: 5 Ways to Exfoliate Smarter

Not exfoliating: To prevent ingrown hairs and slough off dead skin cells, it’s important to turn to an exfoliating body wash before even touching the razor. Very dry skin types will find relief with a product like the Avene Akerat Smoothing Exfoliating Cream for Body, which gently uses lactic acid and salicylic acid to turn dry, flaky patches into uniform, elegant areas. “This will prevent the razor from ‘catching’ on the dry skin and causing cuts and scrapes,” says Dr. Joel Schlessinger, Board Certified Dermatologist and Cosmetic Surgeon, President of LovelySkin.com.

Do not leave your razor in the shower: You can extend the life of your razor by keeping it in a dry place when not in use. Leaving your blade in the shower can also result in bacteria, which can lead to serious infections.

Image via Istock