Hair Quotes: Motivation for a Good Hair Day Every Day

Sometimes, you just need a bit of inspiration when it comes to your hair. We’re not talking hairstyle ideas or a mood board for your next hair color, we mean inspiration that can really get you into a good hair mindset.
To help motivate you to have a good hair day every day, we’ve pulled together 10 hair quotes from Pinterest. From the musings of hairstylists to mantras you can say each day, these hair quotes are downright inspiring.
"Hair doesn't make the woman, but good hair definitely helps."
mage via Tresemme
"If your hair is done properly and you have on good shoes, you can get away with anything."
Image via Hairromance.com
"Embrace messy hair."
Image via Tumblr
"Actors work and slave and it is the color of your hair that can determine your fate in the end."
Image via Goodreads.com
"Sure, my life isn't perfect, but my hair is."
Image via Etsy.com
"I didn't want to go out, but my hair looked too good to stay home."
Image via Annetaintor.com
"Life is an endless struggle full of frustrations and challenges, but eventually you find a hairstylist that understands you."
Image via Instagram
"I do maintain that if your hair is wrong, your entire life is wrong."
Image via Tumblr