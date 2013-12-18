5 Hair Products Every Woman Should Own

As a beauty editor, I’ve tried every type of hair product out there. From pomades to mousses to hair waxes, there are so many that stylists use for red carpet looks—and the results are amazing. But realistically, they’re not styles we would replicate on a normal basis. For our everyday needs, there are five products—excluding the obvious shampoos and conditioners—that every woman should have handy for lush, movable hair.

1. Deep Conditioner

No matter the time of year, our hair can always benefit from some TLC. A boost of moisture is necessary when it comes to taming fly-aways and bulking up body. And if you suffer from thin or overly greasy hair, a rinse out conditioner gives you the moisture without weighing hair down. Thicker hair types can also opt for a leave-in formula like Ecru New York Acacia Protein BB Cream ($30, ecrunewyork.com). Packed with silk amino acids, wheat and silk proteins and collagen, it works from the outside in, adding both instant and long-term volume.

2. Heat Protectant Spray

As much as we try to stay away, heat tools will always have a place in our hair routine. To combat the damage, always start with heat protectant spray on both damp and dry hair to act as a shield. The Oscar Blandi Dry Heat Protect Spray ($24, sephora.com)—a personal favorite—creates a barrier for dry hair without adding any texture (beware that some have a waxy residue). Your hair is just as smooth after use, but stronger with keratin proteins built in. For wet hair, try John Frieda Frizz Ease Heat Defeat Protective Styling Spray ($5.99, ulta.com), which both protects and smoothes out unwanted texture. Again, no residue.

3. Hair Oil

Stylists recommend a trim every six to eight weeks. But who has time for that? The most obvious sign you need a cut is dead ends. Adding just a dab of hair oil to the tips of the hair will camouflage damage. Ojon Rare Blend Oil ($35, ojon.com) comes in three formulas for different hair textures because coarser hair types will need a more concentrated version than those with finer hair.

4. Texturizing Spray

The easiest way to forego the hot tools is with texturizing spray. Whether you’re bulking up naturally curly hair or adding matte roughness to pin-straight strands, it adds movement for those mornings our hair needs a boost. My go-to is Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($39, oribe.com). Put your head upside and just spray, scrunching the hair tight to add subtle waves.

5. Light-Hold Hairspray

We all want our hair to stay in tact throughout the day, but not at the expense of smooth, touchable hair. And that’s where a light-hold hairspray comes in. It keeps both waves and updos in place without adding that unwanted crunchy feeling. Ones to try: Suave Professionals Touchable Finish Hairspray Lightweight Hold ($3.59, suave.com) and Phyto Phytolaque Soie Light Hold Hairspray ($20, http://www.phyto-usa.com/index.php). Phyto’s formula has silk fibers, so it hydrates as well.

