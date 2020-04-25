These Innovative Hair Products Will Help You Push Pack Your Next Salon Appointment

Regardless of whether you’re a balayage blonde, coppery brunette, or candy apple red, if you color your hair, you know that dealing with the inevitable root grow-out when you’re in between salon appointments can be a more than just a slight inconvenience. If you’re like me and tend to let your highlights grow out inches before buckling down and scheduling an appointment, you know that finding a fool-proof solution for concealing (or at least, softening) dark roots isn’t exactly easy. I’ve often relied on white-hued dry shampoo to help blend the line of demarcation between my naturally brunette mane and my bleached blonde strands, but once I discovered some of the below root-rescuing hair products to push back my expensive visits with my colorist, I will never go back my little (and, not very effective) DIY hack.

Pushing back your pricey appointment with your colorist just became a bit less painful thanks to these game-changing touch-up and hair-enhancing miracle workers. While they’re certainly not a permanent fix, they’re great for those troublesome times when you’re in a pinch before a big event or simply in between paychecks. Whether you prefer a quick spray-on formula or shine-enhancing color gloss, we’ve outlined a few of our favorite color-reviving products to help get you by when you just can’t make it in to see your colorist.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Protege Premium Root Touch Up

This powder concealer helps you attain gradual color and coverage, and comes in a wide range of shades. It’s also waterproof and long-wearing, so you won’t have to worry about it fading throughout your day.

2. Joico Color Infuse Red Shampoo

This red-infused shampoo is ultra-pigmented and will deposit a noticeable red-refresh with just one wash. You can leave it on for 10-15 minutes for a more amplified effect, or for 2-5 minutes for a less intense look. This formula is so opaquely-hued that some lighter-haired reviewers even used to it go from blonde to copper using only this shampoo. It’s also sulfate-free and gentle on comprised hair.

3. John Frieda Colour Refreshing Gloss

Designed to leave golden blonde locks looking fresh out of the salon, this subtle color-enhancing gloss revives dull or brassy blonde hair without having to resort to bleach or ammonia to refresh light hair. While this gentle product won’t lift dark roots entirely, it will restore shine and vibrancy—all without causing damage or breakage.

4. Celeb Luxury Gem Lites Colorwash

Whether you’re an icy blonde, rich chocolate brunette, or cherry redhead (and everything in between) this color depositing shampoo is your best friend when it comes to concealing greys and pushing back costly color appointments. Even if you’re not dealing with grey hair or grey roots, these depositing shampoos can revive lackluster color with just one use.

5. L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Rescue Root Hair Coloring Kit

If you do want to take the risk of coloring your own hair, this fool-proof color kit allows you to touch up grown out roots in just ten minutes. The applicator is designed with a comb-like, “quick precision” tip to promote even, streak-free results. This low-ammonia formula is also gentle on the hair and it also doesn’t smell like a toxic dumping site, which is a major plus.